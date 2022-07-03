Cory Wharton Announces He Will Be Boxing ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Star

“Teen Mom OG” star Cory Wharton recently announced he will be stepping into the boxing ring on Saturday, July 30, for an event called “Battle Of The Reality Stars.”

The 31-year-old shared a promo poster for the event on Instagram, which featured Cory flexing next to “Too Hot to Handle” star Chase Demoor.

“No more talk. Battle Of The Reality Stars. Wharton vs. Demoor,” the poster read.

Cory included a lengthy caption alongside the photo, telling fans he is taking the match very seriously.

“It’s TIME Finally we are here🥊🔜,” he wrote. “That’s right people, I’m happy to announce that I’ll be taking part in the NO MORE TALK card on July 30th at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles 🙌🏽 I finally get to step in the ring & get my foot in the door. I’m [going to] take advantage of this opportunity. I’m gonna work harder than ever before !! I want to show people that I’m serious about this and this isn’t just a [one-off] boxing match for me.”

He continued, “We’re going to continue to build off this momentum and continue to push forward 🙏🏽 I’m excited to show you guys what I’m capable of and I just wanna say no more talking it’s all about the work that you put in.💪🏽 I’ll see y’all in the ring July 30th!!🥊”

Fans React to Cory’s Post

Fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on “The Challenge” star stepping into the ring.

“Let’s goooo! 💪🏼,” one fan wrote.

“Let’s go Cory !!!!!! 🐐🐐🐐!!! You got this!!! 👏👏,” another fan wrote.

“How do I make a bet on Cory?” a third user added.

“I got my 💸money💸 on you!👈💪🙌,” a fourth user wrote.

‘The dude [Cory] is going against is a nice dude. But [Cory] is going to win,” a fifth user chimed in.

Cory Wharton Competed on ‘The Challenge’

When it comes to physical competitions, Cory has a pretty impressive resume. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the father-of-three competed on nine seasons of the MTV show “The Challenge,” where he won an impressive number of challenges.

Cory quickly became a fan favorite, so when he announced he was taking a break from the show in November 2021, fans were shocked.

In an Instagram post, the MTV star explained he was taking a step back from the show to focus on his family. He shared a photo of him with his daughter Ryder alongside a lengthy caption.

“We took this picture right after I surprised Ryder at her T-ball game coming home from doing this season of the challenge,” he wrote. “I just remember picking up that dandelion with Ryder and asking, OK now we have to blow on it and make a wish. I just remember Ryder blowing on it and her saying ‘I hope you don’t go back on the challenge.’ And really at that moment I knew that I needed to take a break from the show.”

“If my little four-year-old is sitting there telling me daddy I don’t want you to go and my other one-year-old could barely even recognize me when I came home from double agents that’s a sign,” he continued.

The “Teen Mom” star went on to say that he is “very thankful” for the show but right now his priority is his family. He ended the message by telling fans he plans to return to the show in the future, writing, “Please believe WHEN I do come back I’m coming to WIN IT ALL!!!”

