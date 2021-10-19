Fans Slam David Eason for Playing With Deer Carcass

Fans are not happy with Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason.

A new TikTok video shows Eason and his daughter, Maryssa, deer hunting. In the video, which lasts over two minutes, Eason and Maryssa track the dead deer down and feed the animal’s liver to Eason’s dog. At another point in the video, Eason appears to be squeezing milk out of the dead deer’s nipples.

On Reddit, fans have expressed their disgust with the former reality star.

One person wrote, “Holy shit. Why the f*** is he proud of this? He killed a mother that was nursing her babies. F*** Jenelle for being with this guy. And tracking the deer as it dies. Anybody else would feel sympathy for killing a mother that had young, young enough that she was still producing milk. But this c***? Flicks and plays with her nipples. I’ve never disliked someone as much as him.”

Another user echoed those sentiments, writing, “Wtf, he’s disgusting. He has no respect for life. You would think someone would feel remorseful having found out they killed a baby deers mother. Instead the guy’s playing with the body and shows us the deer’s nipples. Sexually harassing a dead deer.”

Another added, “I have family from the The South and this isn’t Southern behavior. It’s psychotic behavior regardless of locale.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Eason Killed and Ate the Family’s Pet Goat

This isn’t the first time Eason has angered fans over his treatment of animals.

In September 2020, according to The Sun, Eason “killed the family’s pet goat Elvis, ate it, and showed off the animal’s severed head.”

The outlet shared that the goat was born on the couple’s farm and they had raised it.

The video no longer appears on Eason’s Instagram account.

According to The Sun, Eason ate the goat meat, and said, “If you’re wondering what a goat taste like off the grill, well I’m here to tell you: tastes like chicken, tastes a little like beef or pork and it’s real good.”

He then added, “… this is Elvis, the little baby we had last year.”

Eason went as far as including an Instagram story that “showed off the goat’s severed head in the trash can,” per The Sun. He then told his followers: “For those who don’t believe it was goat, it is. His name was Elvis.”

Eason Admitted to Killing the Family Dog in 2019





Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Confirms He Killed Her Dog: 'I Loved That Dog'

In September 2019, Eason admitted to killing the family’s pet dog, Nugget.

When he finally spoke to PeopleTV’s “People Now” about what happened, as seen above, he said, “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger. This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

Eason concluded, “I mean, I loved that dog. I still think about her every day. It’s really hard for me. A lot of people put me down for it, they hate me for it, but like I said it was not something I wanted to do.”

When it was Evans’ turn to speak, she shared, “David has grown up in the country lifestyle — he hunts, he fishes. The way he was raised is really different than a lot of other places. We understand that people ares scared of the whole gun thing, [but] they just don’t understand it from David’s perspective.”

When People asked Eason if he thought it would have better to find Nugget a new home, he said, “I don’t think the dog should have been re-homed, no. Regardless of what I did, the dog would have been euthanized. … The law says if you don’t euthanize a dog that bites somebody, within a reasonable amount of time, you are held liable for neglect.”