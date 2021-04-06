Celebrities Slam Teen Mom Star Over Vaccine Message

Celebrity doctor Dr. Drew Pinsky, who regularly hosts the Teen Mom reunion specials, received backlash from people like Westworld star Jeffrey Wright and Final Destination actor Devon Sawa. Dr. Drew was slammed on April 5 after he claimed that vaccine passports would “strip” people of their freedom to travel internationally.

“These vaccine passports segregate people and strip them of their freedom to travel internationally,” he tweeted. “Vaccinations are important, and I encourage everyone to get the Covid vaccine, but how would you feel if international travel also required other vaccinations?” His post started to go viral, garnering more than 25,000 responses and over 10,000 retweets.

As the backlash against his tweet continued the following day, Dr. Drew added an update. “This is about vaccine passports creating an ‘out-group, not whether or not other countries require vaccines,” he added. “So the question was how do we feel about other countries mandating paperwork for any condition. Respond thoughtfully, please sharpen your reading skills, stop projecting.”

Celebrities Combatted Dr. Drew’s Rationale

Are you a doctor in the same sense that like, Dr. Pepper is a doctor? 🤔 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 5, 2021

In response to Dr. Drew, Jeffrey Wright shared a list of all the countries that require travelers to be vaccinated. “I’d make sure my vaccines were up to date and then hop on my flight…as I’ve done for the last 25 years of travel to countries requiring vaccines. Here’s a list indicating countries that currently do (mostly for yellow fever),” he tweeted. “I count 124.”

Devon Sawa mocked Dr. Drew by referring to his run on Celebrity Rehab, a show that filmed celebrities who were struggling to get sober. “Same doctor that thought putting a handful of vulnerable addicts in a McMansion and filming it for the world to see was beneficial to their recovery,” he wrote. His tweet was a reply to a netizen who asked if Dr. Drew was a “doctor” like Dr. Pepper, the soft drink.

Dr. Drew Accused His Naysayers of Having Poor Reading Skills

Pretty crazy the lack of reading comprehension, right? Concrete thought process seems to rule the land. https://t.co/bUPc7JSwDc — Dr. Drew (@drdrew) April 6, 2021

The celebrity doctor wasn’t deterred after being bombarded on Twitter. He defended himself and accused others of struggling with “reading comprehension.”

“Pretty crazy the lack of reading comprehension, right?” he said on April 6, sharing a post that claimed people missed Dr. Drew’s point. “Concrete thought process seems to rule the land.”

People might be unwilling to give Dr. Drew the benefit of the doubt since early in the pandemic he went on various conservative outlets and downplayed the virus, where he compared it to the flu. He also bashed the media and accused them of causing mass hysteria.

“My early comments about equating with influenza were wrong. They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that and we were wrong and I want to apologize for that. I wish I got it right but I got it wrong,” he said at the time.

“What I did not get wrong was every time I took a position I said to make sure you listen to Dr. Fauci because he is the person we must look to. He was my guiding star during the AIDS epidemic and he should be your North Star now,” he continued, referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “I said that every time I took a position.”

