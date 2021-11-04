Dr. Drew Pinsky’s Daughter Writes Sex Book

“Teen Mom” reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky co-wrote a sex book with his daughter, Paulina. The father-daughter duo penned “It Doesn’t Have to Be Awkward: Dealing with Relationships, Consent, and Other Hard-to-Talk-About Stuff,” which debuted on September 21, 2021.

According to the description on Amazon, the book is “an entertaining and comprehensive guide to sex, relationships, and consent in today’s #Metoo era” that is “perfect for teens, parents, and educators to facilitate open and positive conversations around the tricky topic of consent.”

Paulina Pinsky, 28, was Dr. Drew Pinsky’s inspiration for his latest book. “My daughter was the one who would come to me with the awkward questions,” the “Teen Mom” reunion host told E! News on September 24, 2021. “She came to me when she was about 6 and asked, ‘Do you and Mommy sex?’ and it just took my breath away.”

Even though Dr. Drew Pinsky started out as the teacher, Paulina Pinsky was the one who started educating her father as they got older. “She’s had to educate me about of a lot of stuff,” the celebrity therapist told E! News. “It’s how I designed the book. It was a great experience.”

As to when parents want to have “the talk” with their children, Dr. Drew Pinsky advised it was best to answer kids’ questions as they come.

“If you’re talking to a 5-year-old, sort of make it appropriate and keep it at their level. It’s not about you. It’s never about the parents,” the MTV personality told the publication. “You shouldn’t be launching into what you want them to know. The important thing is just open-ended questions and getting to what the kid wants.”

Paulina Pinsky Is ‘So Excited’ About the Book

Paulina Pinsky has been promoting the book on her personal Instagram page, where she describes herself as a writer and intersectional feminist.

“Can you believe this baby is a lil over a month old? Head on over to your local bookstore or get the audiobook or do whatever you gotta do to experience the glory of IDHTBA!!!!” she wrote on October 25, 2021. “Been a wild month, people. Been a wiiiiiild month.”

During an interview with Greenpointers, Paulina described herself as “Bright, bold writer; comedy writing teacher to high schoolers; ex-figure skater and bulimic; the baby girl in a set of triplets.”

Paulina Pinsky revealed she was inspired to write “It Doesn’t Have to Be Awkward” after the #MeToo movement erupted in the fall of 2019.

“My dad was approached by an agent at UTA about writing a book on consent. He liked the idea, but felt that he couldn’t do it alone,” she explained to Greenpointers.

Paulina Pinsky Battled Anorexia and Bulimia

Paulina Pinsky has been open about her struggles with eating disorders, penning a popular blog about her battle with anorexia and bulimia in 2014. In 2012, Paulina told her mother she had been “throwing up” since seventh grade.

Dr. Drew Pinsky said he was unaware of his daughter’s condition. “Secrecy is a feature of the condition,” he told People in 2014.

“I wish I could prevent any and all illnesses from affecting those I love, but that is just not how it works,” he continued. “However, I can teach them that when problems emerge you can seek help, and that when one actively engages in treatment, it works. I am so happy that Paulina got that message, embraced treatment, benefited and now is looking to be of service to others.”

