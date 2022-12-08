Fans Gush Over ‘Adorable’ Throwback Photo of Leah Messer’s Daughters

On Thursday, December 8, a fan shared a throwback photo of Leah Messer’s twin daughters Aleeah and Aliannah “Ali” on Reddit and fans could not get over how “adorable” the girls looked in the picture.

Fans React to Throwback Photo

In the photo, the girls are sitting on Santa’s lap while wearing matching black-and-red Christmas dresses, white stockings, and little black flats. The girls look identical in the photo except for Ali’s signature glasses.

“TBT Throwback to when the [twins] Aleeah and Aliannah were babies chilling in Santa Claus’s lap,” the Reddit user captioned the post.

“Teen Mom” fans gushed over the throwback picture in the replies.

“Omg too cute,” one fan wrote.

“Babies with glasses get me every time. So cute,” another Reddit user replied.

“They are cute as heck but they also look super unimpressed and I love it,” a third user added.

A fourth user simply wrote, “Adorable.”

Where Does Leah Stand With Ali & Aleeah’s Father?

Leah welcomed Ali and Aleeah in December 2009 with ex Corey Simms. Leah’s pregnancy journey was captured on the hit MTV show “16 and Pregnant.”

Shortly after Leah gave birth to her twin daughters, she and Corey called it quits. During her time apart from Corey, she reconnected with her ex Robbie Kidd, The Hollywood Gossip Reported.

Leah and Corey decided to give their relationship another shot after their brief split in 2009. The two reconnected in 2010 and even got married in the fall of that year, MTV News reported.

However, the marriage didn’t last. According to The Hollywood Gossip, the couple divorced in 2011 after Leah admitted to cheating on Corey during their relationship.

Since their 2011 split, Leah and Corey have co-parented their twin daughters. In an August 2020 interview with In Touch Weekly, Leah opened up about her relationship with her ex Corey and his wife Miranda.

The MTV star admitted that her relationship with her ex was “kind of closed off” for a while due to behind-the-scenes drama. Leah said her relationship with Corey and Miranda has improved over the years and they are now able to co-parent more effectively.

“It definitely took a toll on our co-parenting relationship, and there was a lot of respect lost, reasonably, so I get it,” she said, referring to the “Teen Mom” drama.

“Now, I can communicate with both of them so effectively,” she added.

Leah Shares Update on Ali’s Health

According to The Sun, Leah’s daughter Ali was diagnosed with titin myopathy, a rare form of muscular dystrophy in 2014. According to Maya Clinic, muscular dystrophy is defined as “a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.”

Leah has always been open with fans about Ali’s condition. She frequently posts updates about her daughter’s diagnosis on Instagram.

Her most recent update came on November 16 when she shared two photos of Ali alongside an update on her daughter’s health.

The first photo was a selfie of Leah and her daughter in the car followed by a second photo of Ali with her doctor.

“Another great check-up appointment for my sweet Ali girl,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m so proud of her & always grateful for everyone that has been on this journey with us. 💪🏼❤️.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

