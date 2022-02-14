Photo: Farrah Abraham Wears Bikini For Super Bowl

Farrah Abraham geared up for the big game by getting some sun.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the 30-year-old posed on a rooftop clad in what appeared to be a black leather bikini. She smiled in the snap, which included text supporting both the Bengals and LA Rams.

It’s unclear exactly where Abraham was posting from.

In January 2022, she was arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard. Speaking to TMZ shortly thereafter, she explained she was moving out of California.

Here’s what you need to know:

Abraham Was Arrested at a Night Club in Early 2022

In mid-January 2022, People reported that Abraham was taken into police custody after allegedly slapping a security guard during a night out at Grandmaster Recorders in Los Angeles.

In a statement to People, the LAPD shared, “LAPD Hollywood Division responded to a battery investigation at [Grandmaster Recorders]. Security at the location was advised of a possible fight on the rooftop. When security attempted to escort the suspect out of location, she slapped one of the security guards. Security called LAPD and placed the suspect under [private person’s] arrest for battery.”

In an Instagram posted the following day that featured a video of Abraham’s arrest, the former “Teen Mom” star wrote that she was “battered, abused, conspired” and “ganged up on.”

She continued, “I realize it’s no longer safe for woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods. I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always. Woman it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you.”

Abraham Leaves California





Play



Farrah Abraham Says She's Had Suicidal Thoughts Since Arrest | TMZ

On January 30, 2022, Abraham spoke to TMZ while standing next to a U-Haul. She explained that she lost function in her upper right side due to the arrest.

She told TMZ, “I’m trying to stay positive because I was really suicidal this week. It’s just sad losing function.” She then began crying and turned away from the camera, saying, “I’ve just had such a hard time dealing with it.”

Abraham said it’s defamation when someone claimed you touched them, adding that she was the one who was attacked. “It’s just scary.”

What she told reporters is that she was “sadly” moving out state. “I think I need that, though,” she added.

When Abraham was asked if she thought she would be treated better in a different state, she said, “I have never had, in the entirety of moving all over… I have never had it happen in any other state. In any other country. It’s only ever been in Los Angeles.”

In September 2021, The Sun reported that Abraham and her daughter, Sophie, had been living in a one-bedroom apartment for $4,013 per month since August 2019.

The outlet wrote, “The kitchen leads to the living room, which has floor-to-ceiling windows. The apartment also boasts a balcony. The kitchen, living room and bedrooms have light hardwood floors.”

It’s unclear where Abraham was moving to.