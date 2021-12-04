Farrah Abraham Is ‘Completely Unrecognizable’ in New Video

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham worried some fans when she posted a new video to Instagram on December 1, 2021. The former MTV personality was promoting Exquisite Aesthetics, a permanent make-up clinic located in Redondo Beach, California.

“We’re getting drawn up. Eyebrows, lips, it’s getting organized,” Abraham, 30, said in the video. She allowed the clinicians to film as they added durable color to her eyebrows and lips.

“Oh my gosh, ladies and gentlemen. If you have not gotten your moms a gift for the holiday season this is your mama gift guide,” she continued. “I am feeling exquisite af.”

The mother-of-one promoted a “mom gift guide,” which included lip tint, stretch mark removal, scar removal, and microblading.

“THE ULTIMATE MOM 🎁 GIFT GUIDE! For home or Vacay! I hope you feel #exquisite,” she captioned the video. “Thank you again @exquisiteaesthetics Best Mom gift guide for home & travel 🧭.”

‘Teen Mom’ Viewers Said Abraham Looked ‘Scary’

Fans who left comments under Abraham’s video were concerned about her face.

“This isn’t self care it’s called too much botox and fillers,” said a responder. “You cant even move your face it’s scary. I hope yo God no one takes advice from you. 🤢👎😳.”

One person said Abraham didn’t look like herself anymore. “You are completely unrecognizable. Holy s***,” they wrote.

Another person claimed the permanent make-up company left Abraham botched. “Wait .. wait.. im crying. Im scared. Girll you only get one face!. What are you doing 🙁 you should sue these girls butchering up your face for clout and $. Fr tho,” they said.

Abraham didn’t immediately respond to any of the backlash on Instagram about her face.

Abraham Is Returning to ‘Teen Mom’

After a tumultuous exit from “Teen Mom OG” in 2018 — when she was fired for working in the adult entertainment industry — Abraham is returning to MTV for the network’s upcoming spin-off, “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

In part one of the “Teen Mom OG” reunion, some of Abraham’s former cast members — Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra and Amber Portwood — opened up about reconnecting with the series’ titular star.

“We really tried to make her feel better,” Portwood, 31, said.

“I have my own opinion. Amber has hers. Y’all make your own opinions,” Bookout, 30, added. “Get to know her, whatever.”

MTV officially announced Abraham would be returning to the network when she appeared in a brief segment before part one of the reunion on November 30, 2021.

“Now, it’s true — some drama went down. So, stay tuned for a special sneak peek that will play in part two of this reunion,” she said. “OK, ladies, have a great reunion. No storming off!”

Days later, Abraham blasted MTV, calling them an “awful company” because she was fired over her “Backdoor Teen Mom” sex tape, but “Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus is allowed to have an OnlyFans account.

“I’m 30 & I can do what I want & yes that is [discrimination] & racism,” Abraham wrote on Instagram, per The Sun. “Awful company.”

Abraham also created a TikTok where she appeared to bash “Teen Mom” producer Morgan J. Freeman, who she fought with during her final episodes. “See the toxic ppl just walk the other way…” she wrote.

