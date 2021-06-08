Teen Mom Trolled After Daughter Poses With Pregnancy Test

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Baltierra first caused a stir when she placed a container of urine on her kitchen counter so she could take multiple pregnancy tests, but now fans are aflutter over a new incident.

This time around “Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham is under fire after she allowed for her 12-year-old daughter Sophia Abraham to pose with a pregnancy test as a promotional ad on Instagram, as first noted by The Sun.

Sophia, who has more than 629,000 followers on Instagram, describes her as a “Tween Queen” in her bio. Her page also states that she was “born on MTV” and that Farrah manages her Instagram account. Sophia only follows two people: Farrah and their dog, Billionaire Boo Cupcake.

The photo was shared on Sophia’s page on June 4 in the Story section. It showed Sophia holding a pregnancy test for Modern Fertility while she donned white-rimmed sunglasses for the picture. Added to the photo were gifs that said “OMG” and “wink wink.”

Included in the photo was a note from Modern Fertility saying: “We’re so excited [to] collaborate with you. Can’t wait to hear what you think.”

Fans Called Farrah ‘Disgusting’ Over the Ad

Fans claimed that Farrah was “disgusting” for approving the photo and said she had sunk to a “new low.”

“Wow. Farrah’s parenting is hitting a shocking new low for me,” the original poster wrote on the Teen Mom subreddit. The post garnered scores of upvotes and nearly 150 comments from disapproving fans.

“This is seriously disgusting. Shes what. 11? WTF,” one person wrote.

“Sophia has absolutely no one in her life looking out for her and it’s honestly depressing,” another said.

One of the most popular responses, which garnered more than 120 upvotes from netizens, claimed Farrah was “grooming” the preteen. “As a mother of an almost 12-year-old…. f*** all the way off Farrah…. there is absolutely no reason for this,” they said. “She is absolutely grooming Sophia.”

Farrah Told Women to be on the ‘Right Side of History’

Among criticism that she was “disgusting” and “grooming” her 12-year-old daughter, Farrah posted a lengthy message for her 30th birthday where she encouraged her 2.6 million Instagram followers to donate to RAINN (The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), the largest nonprofit anti-sexual assault organization in the U.S.

“To all [the] women who allow rape culture, stand by very bad men, [and] tell their kids [and] friends to not go to authorities… No matter how hard it is please always be on the right side of history keep consent number 1,” she wrote on June 7. “WE ALL DESERVE TO MAKE OUR OWN CHOICES, WITHOUT PEOPLE TAKING OUR VOICES AWAY.”

Farrah urged other teen mothers to stand tall. “I guess all the teen mom-shaming was all BS… so ladies take that weight off your shoulders and stand with confidence,” she wrote. “Teen moms are heroes who fight to be treated [with] equal rights… They deserve just as much respect as 40-year-old moms.”

