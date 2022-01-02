Farrah Abraham Gets Dragged for Study Session in a Thong

Farrah Abraham is receiving criticism from fans after posting a video of her studying for the bar in a thong bikini. The TikTok video shows Abraham, 30, resting by a pool. She says over the images: “Happy new year! Happy 2022, and I’m feeling it… I’m studying for my bar exam… the sun is shining and I’m wishing you all a big 2022.”

Before announcing that her daughter, Sophia, was the one who filmed the video, Abraham added, “I love that I can focus on my legal stuff.”

In the comments section of the TikTok, one person wrote, “This is someone who needs attention. Unreal.”

Another added, “It’s kinda like her saying she’s a millionaire, yet bragged about her stimulus check.”

A third wrote, “Who poses like this when their kid is filming. Come on.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Is Farrah Abraham a Lawyer?

Abraham’s journey to become a lawyer has made headlines on countless occasions. On October 11, 2021, she announced that she would get a perfect score on her LSAT, and the announcement was slammed by users on Reddit.

In a thread titled, “Farrah’s hoping to get a perfect 180 on the LSAT,” one person wrote, “You know when she fails it she’s just gonna lie and say she passed with flying colors. Did she actually attend any sort of program offering education in law prior to declaring she was taking the LSAT? I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – the sheer amount of delusion this girl lives in is terrifying to me. She’s the scariest of all the TM franchise in my opinion (and that’s saying a lot).”

Some else simply wrote, “She can’t be that delusional.”

One month prior, Abraham set fire to her Harvard sweatshirt after calling out the school in a Yelp review and accusing the institution of “educational abuse.”

She captioned the video, “#arttok #omaha off to #massachusetts #harvard knows the law is the law #foryou #fyp other students #mentalhealth #healing #1 #education.”

A portion of Abraham’s Yelp review read, “After attending Harvard and #1 being discriminated to the highest level by being locked out of my zoom for a course I payed for by the teacher Patricia Bellanca and Dean Robert Neugenboren with no one answering emails, setting calls, nor the XXI, diversity, disabilities and admissions directors stepped in being cc’d from day 1 on the teachers misconduct, these are not responsible professionals these are bulling student tactics that are illegal and sexist.”

Still, Abraham’s LinkedIn boasts a Master’s Degree from Harvard Extension School in Creative Writing and Literature.

Abraham Has Already Claimed She Is a Lawyer

Abraham has yet to pass the bar, and fans have ridiculed the reality star for claiming she’s a lawyer before even taking the exam.

In mid-December, fans noticed that the former “Teen Mom” star had added “J.D.” to her Twitter bio.

The full bio reads, “#TeenMom @paramountplus JAN.11th Dream Twenties Self-Help MEMOIR OUT NOW! OG & WOMAN IN FILM ALUM. SOCIAL IMPACT ACTIVIST @nytimes AUTHOR J.D.”

According to The Sun, one person wrote in a Reddit thread, “I love how she just declares her multiple degrees and now law degree.”

And another wrote, “Why do I feel like I can’t read English every time I try to read one of her statuses?”