Farrah Abraham’s Lips Look ‘Ruined for Life’ After Treatment

Farrah Abraham’s recent Instagram video has sparked concern from fans who think she has “ruined her lips” for life.

On December 2, 2021, Abraham shared a video, seen below, that shows her getting a lip treatment. The work was done by a company called Exquisite Aesthetics, which Abraham shouted out in her post.

Unfortunately, fans were not as pumped about the services as Abraham was. In the comments section of her Instagram, one worried fan wrote, “Dude you need to stop for real,” while another added, “Is there anything natural on you?”

Abraham’s haters also flocked to Reddit where they wrote scathing comments about the former “Teen Mom” star’s appearance.

In a thread titled, “The captions say they *microwaved* her face. That actually explains a lot,” one person wrote, “Farrah looks like a cartoon.” Another commented, “Honestly, Deb looks better than her at this point. Yikes.”

A third wrote, “Her body dysmorphia is bad bad, real bad. That she thinks she looks good like this, is just sad sad, real sad.” And one last user seemed to echo those concerns, writing, “Omg those brows and lips actually emphasize her nose and chin, and not in a good way, which is funny because those were the features on her face that she was most insecure about.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Abraham Is Rumored to Have Spent Roughly $133k on Her Body

In July 2021, The Sun reported that Abraham had undergone “various procedures” to obtain her current physique.

The outlet reported that Abraham first got breast augmentation surgery in 2010 and has since spent money on a number of additional procedures. When The Sun interviewed plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn about Abraham’s look, he stated that he believes Abraham’s face cost her “at least $133k”. Youn guessed that her breasts would have come in at around $30k.

Abraham Is ‘Grateful’ to Have Documented Her Physical Transformation

This isn’t to say that Abraham hasn’t been transparent about how her look has changed over the years. In her memoir, “Dream Twenties: Self Guided Self Help Memoire,” the former reality star wrote that she underwent a chin implant in 2012 which she removed a year later. In her memoir, Abraham wrote, “I am grateful I got to show or document pretty much my first to my last procedure publicly. That includes even the mess-ups. There will be those insecure times with plastic surgery, where it’s not like the amazing boob job that just changes your world where life is going to stay sunny and pour money all over you, no I’m talking about when I got a chin implant.”

And while she first underwent breast augmentation surgery in 2010, Abraham had yet another surgery that transformed her C-cup into a D, per The Sun. At the time, she told The Daily Mail, “I’m thankful to have the best reconstructive breast surgeon in the Beverly Hills area fix the burning and pain issues that were horrible.”

The outlet reported that at the time, Abraham had just recently gotten lip implants and but had such a bad reaction to the anesthetic that she ended up in the hospital.

Thus, while Abraham seems to be pleased with how she looks, it’s her fans that are more concerned about what the future holds.