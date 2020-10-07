How Chelsea Houska DeBoer Was Able To Overcome Her Anxiety

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska DeBoer opened up about her struggle with anxiety. The star said the best way to improve her mental health was to practice self-care.

Chelsea said one of the scariest parts of dealing with anxiety was being afraid it would never go away. “When I was in the worst part of it, it scared me because I didn’t know what would happen,” she told Heavy in an exclusive interview. “I was thinking, ‘I haven’t felt like this before. And does this mean I’m always gonna feel like this?'”

The answer, of course, was no. But getting to that place wasn’t easy. Chelsea had to put a lot of work into herself. “I wanted to feel better. I wasn’t just gonna be like, Okay, this is how I’m gonna feel all the time now,” she said. “At this point, I’m feeling so, so much better.”

Chelsea wants people to know there are options for others who struggle with anxiety. “Whether it’s speaking with your doctor, starting therapy, reading books… do whatever you can to help,” she said. “Focus on yourself so you can get your headspace where it needs to be. I had to take a moment and be like, ‘Okay, I’m not just a mom. I have to focus on me, too.’ And I think that was really helpful.”

Cole Helped Support Chelsea Through The Process

While Chelsea was working on finding a coping mechanism that worked for her, husband Cole DeBoer stood as her support system.

“She tried everything she could do for herself,” Cole told Heavy. “A lot of self-care.”

What works for some people might not work for others, so Cole suggested that people try a variety of options when it comes to self-help. “I say try everything because she was finding things that helped her a lot,” he said.

Cole added it was difficult to watch Chelsea go through the process. “I can’t exactly explain or know what’s going on inside of her, because it’s not me,” he said. “It was hard at times to try to help her.” Chelsea quickly jumped into the conversation and said, “You just being supportive and being there helped a lot.”

Chelsea Says Fans Can Relate To Her Because They Grew Up With Her

Chelsea is arguably the favorite Teen Mom 2 star, and the mother says that’s probably because fans have grown up with her. The series has been airing on MTV for a decade, with viewers watching Chelsea experienced a toxic relationship with ex Adam Lind before ultimately falling in love with husband Cole. The couple is currently expecting their fourth child.

“People did see me go through something so hard,” she said. “…who didn’t go through a crappy relationship when they were younger?”

She’s happy to have other people look up to her current relationship. “We want to be that positive [couple],” Chelsea continued. “I want to give people hope out there. It’s gonna get better. And you’re gonna feel better.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

