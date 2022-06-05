Photo: ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Get Glammed up for the MTV Movie Awards

A night to remember! “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” stars Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, California, and they certainly dressed to impress.

Celebrity makeup artist, Emma Sandoval, shared a video of Briana’s glam makeover for the event on Instagram.

The Florida native went with a classic Hollywood glamour look. She wore her hair swept to the side with tight curls. Her makeup look included a nude lip, a glittery eyeshadow, and long lashes.

Emma also shared a video of Jade’s event look. The “Young & Pregnant” alum looked stunning with a pink lip and colorful eyeshadow.

Briana DeJesus Shares Photos From the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Briana posted a couple of photos of her and Jade at the event on Instagram.

One photo showed her and Jade posing on the MTV red carpet.

Briana wore a long nude-colored dress paired with a black purse. Jade, on the other hand, wore a short black dress paired with a beige colored purse with red trim.

“Thank you [MTV] for inviting us to the unscripted movie/tv awards,” Briana wrote in the caption of the post. “[Jade Cline] and I had soooo much fun!”

She also thanked her glam team, writing, “Thank you [Emma Sandoval and Monique Valadez] for glamming us up!!!”

Fans React to Briana & Jade’s Event Looks

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section of Briana’s post to share their thoughts on the celebrity BFF’s glam looks.

“I love your guys friendship,” one Instagram user wrote. “Love you both ❤️❤️ also you guys look so beautiful.”

“Omg YALL ARE GORGEOUS 😍,” another fan commented.

“Absolutely stunning 🔥❤️,” a third user added.

“Y’all clean up nice 😍😍😍,” a fourth user wrote

The MTV Movie & TV Awards airs tonight, June 5, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

Jade Cline Dedicates Instagram Post to Sean Austin

Jade Cline expressed her gratitude for her partner, Sean Austin, in a June 2022 Instagram post.

The “Teen Mom 2” star shared a couple of photos of Sean alongside a sweet caption.

“I appreciate you both soooo much,” she wrote. “I feel like the universe has been listening to my prayers 🥲 We never would have imagined [eight] years ago that we would have everything we do now. ❤️ Having a healthy relationship with someone who loves you is everything. So proud of my little family.”

Sean commented on the post, writing, “We love you too babe!😘”

Fans also commented on the post to share their support for the young couple.

“Beautiful family. So proud of Sean,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Yesss I’m so happy to see you two back together I love love yall together 😍😍😍,” another user commented.

“This is incredible,” a third follower added. “So happy for you guys!!”

“Teen Mom” fans first met Sean on the MTV show “Young and Pregnant” in 2018. Since then, fans have watched Sean and Jade struggle to maintain a healthy relationship.

According to The Sun, the two have had an on-and-off-again relationship since the birth of their daughter Kloie in 2017.

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

