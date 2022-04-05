Jade Cline Challenges Insults About Her Looks Amid Surgery

“Teen Mom 2” star Jade Cline dismantled criticism about her appearance after a Twitter user made fun of her looks before she got plastic surgery. In addition to getting a Brazilian butt lift and fat transfer to her breasts, Cline received liposuction under her chin during a January 2021 procedure in Miami with Dr. Oliver Chang from Spectrum Aesthetics, as shown on season 10 of “Teen Mom 2. ”

It started with a social media user praising Cline’s appearance post-surgery.

“Jade looks so good without the double chin,” on Twitter user wrote on March 29.

The Indiana native laughed off the criticism. “Uhm lol leave me alone,” she wrote.

On the same day, Cline said she was finished dealing with drama. “Over the bulls*** in life period. A lot has changed since this episode and I really have stood my ground in life and especially with my boundaries,” she tweeted. “Very proud of myself 🥲 happy & blessed.”

Cline Had a Difficult Recovery From Her Plastic Surgery

Cline didn’t have an easy time healing from her cosmetic surgery. Her mom, Christy Smith, was supposed to get Cline painkillers after her surgery but drove around for hours leaving Cline in “excruciating” pain following her procedure.

An ambulance was called after “Teen Mom 2” production feared for Cline’s safety.

Rumors swirled that Smith — who struggles with addiction — stole Cline’s prescription, but the “Teen Mom 2” star debunked the gossip.

“She dropped me off at the AIRBNB to go get my prescriptions, but she said she couldn’t find it anywhere and that’s why it took her so long to get back,” Cline wrote on Instagram, per The Sun. “Of course I was mad. I’m still upset about that whole thing. But I’ve moved on from it. I don’t let things stay attached to me and cause me distress anymore.”

Cline Defended Her Mother

Cline has a tumultuous relationship with her mother, but the Indiana native defended Smith against trolls following the March 29 episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

Smith was supposed to go to jail for a “roach” — or the butt of a marijuana joint — police found in her car three years ago. She moved in with Cline before her sentence, but the MTV personality kicked her mother out of her home because she wasn’t helping with her 4-year-old daughter, Kloie, and causing chaos in the home.

“My mom isn’t a bad person. Just a person going through a tough time and struggles with depression. Today she’s in such a good place, she’s working,” Cline wrote via Instagram stories on March 29. “She never went to jail. She’s a lot happier and has more stability.”

“I hope me and her can continue to work on having that healthy relationship with good boundaries,” she wrote on Instagram. “A lot has changed since then and over this last year. I have changed a lot.”

Cline opened up about being a public personality, saying it’s not easy to allow other people to control her narrative. “Having no control over our edit, and it’s annoying when ppl see small pieces of your life and think they know everything about you LOL,” she said.