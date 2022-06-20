Critics Call Jaylan Mobley ‘Psycho’ After Latest Father’s Day Post

Jaylan Mobley is getting the heat from critics this Father’s Day.

On June 19, Mobley took to Instagram with a Story that was later reposted to Reddit.

The post was a black background with white text that simply read: “Received some of the greatest news today! God is Good!! Happy Father’s Day, To all of the Fathers out there!!”

The top comment on the Reddit page was from someone who wrote, “He’s managed to make Father’s Day about him in every way possible. What a psycho. Leah is the biggest dummy ever.”

Others appeared to agree with the claim, writing things like, “He’s so cringe.”

Meanwhile, some Reddit users were curious about what Mobley could possibly be referring to. Some assumed he had gotten a “new car” but others felt that he was referring to the fact that Victoria Messer is pregnant with twins.

“I officially don’t like him. It’s victorias twin news btw. We have a new clickbait king here,” a user weighed in.

Mobley’s Previous Father’s Day Post

On June 18, Mobley shared a collage of black-and-white photos that all included his girlfriend, Leah Messer, and her three daughters. In the final series of pictures, Mobley wrote, “Not being biologically related to a child doesn’t make you any less of a parent-being a real parent isn’t in the DNA, it’s in the love, care, and heart,” he wrote.

He concluded, “love Jay[,] AKA bonus dad.”

In his lengthy caption, Mobley also discussed his relationship with each of Messer’s daughters. He began the post, “As Father’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think about how these beautiful girls have allowed me to be the greatest Bonus Dad EVER.”

“From [Adalynn] telling me to pull up to the door to pick up [Leah Messer] on our first date. To Aleeah, [whether] it’s fashion, gestures, creativity, art, and especially Orcas—you’ve taught me a lot about expressing myself and stepping outside of my comfort zone and loving everyone and everything! Keep being you—I love you, Aleeah,” he continued.

Fans were vocal about the post on Reddit. One pesron wrote, “A little much for a pretty short relationship at this point.”

And another confused user wrote, “I’ve never understood why such personal things like this are posted for the world to read as opposed to sending it or writing it directly to that person… Are they coming from the heart.. Or are you trying to low key brag? What’s the deal?”

Bonus Dad to Bonus Uncle

Soon enough, Mobley will be changing his title from Bonus Dad to Bonus Uncle.

On June 19, Victoria Messer, Leah’s sister, announced that she is pregnant with twins.

“Happy Fathers day to the love of my life,” Victoria Messer wrote. “I knew without any doubt you were going to be the best father and step dad. I’m so glad I chose you. & I couldn’t be any happier to do life and raise our children with you!”

Victoria and her husband, Royer Rodriguez, are currently parents to two-year-old Cai, who was born in January 2020. Victoria also has two more daughters from two previous relationships.