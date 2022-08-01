Jenelle Evans Calls Out Mom Barbara’s Parenting

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans called her mom, Barbara Evans, “toxic” in a new social media post.

The North Carolina native was seemingly responding to a clip where Barbara Evans appeared to tell the ladies of “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” that her daughter let the “Teen Mom” fame go to her head and wasted her money — and she didn’t want them to do the same thing.

Jenelle Evans, 30, made a TikTok video as a response to the statement.

“And i just keep my mouth shut 😞 I have been the happiest ive ever been in my life,” she wrote as the caption to the video, also shared to her Instagram account. “It sucks when none of your accomplishments are acknowledged.. especially by your own mom 💔 #ToxicParents.”

In the video, Jenelle Evans sat outside and sipped a cup of coffee while looking directly into the camera. She shared quotes from questions she received from her fans.

“Did you see what your mom said about you?” one person asked.

“Your mom was talking s*** about you!” reads another quote that scrolls across the screen.

“Why is your mom doing this?” another fan possibly asked Evans.

At the end of the video, Evans sits forward in her chair, as if she’s contemplating the answer to the questions.

The video garnered more than 2 million views on TikTok.

Jenelle and Barbara Evans have had a tense relationship for years, as documented on “Teen Mom 2.” Barbara Evans obtained legal custudoy of Jenelle’s eldest son, 13-year-old Jace, when he was a baby.

Jenelle Evans has vowed to regain custody of Jace ever since.

She went on to have two more children: 8-year-old Kaiser with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, and 5-year-old Ensley, with her husband, David Eason.

Barbara Evans Warned the ‘Y&P’ Girls About Ruining Their Lives

As reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Barbara Evans — as well as Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, were brought back to MTV to film “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In” with the cast of “Young & Pregnant.”

She was heard giving some advice to Kayla Sessler while Sessler was on Instagram live. It wasn’t clear if Barbara Evans knew she was being recorded.

“ … make sure — listen to me, I’m gonna give you advice — do not get sucked into this fame and do not, no seriously, do not blow your money,” she said in the video. “ …Do not get sucked into fame, because it will ruin your life.”

“ …even Jenelle, she spent so much money buying cars, boats, everything for her boyfriends, what are you f****** NUTS? Ya know, taking trips,” Barbara Evans continued. “I like, took my money and invested it.”

Jenelle Evans Received Support From Fans

Hundreds of fans left comments under Jenelle Evans’ social media posts, including Roxanne DeJesus, the mother of “Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus.

Roxanne DeJesus dropped a heart on Barbara Evans’ Instagram post. Jenelle Evans responded by dropping a heart of her own.

Jenelle and Barbara Evans were fired from “Teen Mom” in 2019 after her husband shot and killed the family dog, a French bulldog named Nugget. Eason had been fired the year before after penning homophobic and racist tweets.

MTV discontinued “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG,” opting to merge them into one series: “The Next Chapter.” The new show doesn’t have a release date yet.