Jenelle Evans Fights for Custody of ‘Aggressive’ Son Jace

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans wants to regain custody of her 11-year-old son Jace, who she said is “physically aggressive” when it comes to his legal guardian Barbara Evans, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

Jenelle filed an emergency bid for custody of Jace in January, though The Ashley’s Reality Roundup confirmed that the former Teen Mom 2 star’s request for full legal and physical custody of her eldest child was denied. She claimed Jace lit fires in the house when he was upset with his grandmother and was “out of control.” Jenelle claimed it was safer for Jace to be with her and her husband David Eason at their home on “The Land” because he didn’t act out in her care.

Jace remains living with Barbara and Jenelle has continued to see him.

The mother-of-three signed over her parental rights of Jace to her mother in 2010 when he was barely 1-year-old old. Jenelle has struggled with substance abuse throughout the years. In 2019, she was investigated by child protective services after her husband shot and killed their dog, Nugget.

The three children who live with them — Maryssa, Kaiser and Ensley — were briefly removed from the home. The incident led to Jenelle’s firing from Teen Mom 2. David had already been dismissed by MTV the year before for writing homophobic and racist messages on social media.

However, in her January court documents, Jenelle claimed there is no reason Jace should not be living with his biological mother, saying she has never been an “unfit mother” to him.

Jenelle Saw Jace For Easter & Took Him to a Trampoline Park

Despite the ongoing feud with her mother, Jenelle has still been able to spend time with Jace. According to her posts on TikTok and Instagram, Jenelle took Jace and her two children to a trampoline park over the weekend.

“Trampoline parks are the best. 💯😉” she wrote on April 12. On TikTok, Jenelle revealed that 4-year-old Ensley was “pissed” she couldn’t participate because she was too little.

For Easter, Jenelle shared a video that showed her family going out to eat, with her and David choosing to get burritos. “If I know what love is, it’s because of you,” she wrote, captioning a photo of her three children.

The star received some backlash since Maryssa, Jenelle’s 13-year-old stepdaughter, did not appear in the photo. “Imagine not letting Maryssa in the pic,” one person wrote. “Fairweather mother,” another added.

Jenelle Claimed Jace & Barbara Have a ‘Toxic’ Relationship

While reports about Jenelle’s bid to regain custody of her eldest son surfaced in April, she claimed that her mother and son have a “toxic” relationship months ago.

“They’re both toxic to each other–both Jace and my mom–no matter how much they want to say they’re not. They are,” Jenelle said in a January YouTube video. “Some of it was public… how there are holes in my mom’s walls, but it’s ten times worse than that.”

“I lost my mom again. I knew this s*** was gonna get bad. I had a feeling she was gonna set me up just like she f***ing set me up when she took custody,” she continued. “I guess it’s just time to get lawyers involved.”

Teen Mom 2 is slated to return May 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

