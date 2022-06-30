Fans & Cast Bash Jenelle Evans in Resurfaced Dancing Video

A resurfaced video of Jenelle Evans has fans and cast members slamming the former reality star.

In the video, which was uploaded to Reddit on June 30, Evans stood on the road outside her car, dancing to “In My Feelings” as other cars passed. The video was uploaded to TikTok.

The clip was likely part of what came to be known as the “Kiki Challenge,” which The Guardian described as “jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to Drake’s hit In My Feelings, while the car continues moving.”

Still, fans did not take it easy while critiquing the video.

On Reddit, one user wrote, “I busted out laughing, the shade of the producers hahaha they literally made the cast watch Jenelle and talk sh*t.”

Another wrote, “Lmaoo whaaaat how have I never seen this. I love how they all ripped her to shreds.”

And a third wrote, “jenelle is easily the worst of all of them though. i will die on this hill.”

Rumors Circulate That Evans Will Return to ‘Teen Mom’

In May, rumors swirled that Evans would be returning to the MTV franchise.

A source told The Sun that the North Carolina native met with a “Teen Mom” producer in Florida in early May to discuss returning to the show.

“While Jenelle was filming for Briana’s (DeJesus) party, she had meetings with Larry about returning to the show. They are trying to give her her job back. And if she films, her mom Barbara films too, and so do the kids- everyone gets their income back.”

The source added, “MTV refuses to deal with David in any way whatsoever.”

Evans Responds to Rumors of Her Return

On May 25, Evans responded to rumors that she was returning to the franchise in a video posted to her YouTube channel.

“Did they film me? Yes, I signed an agreement to film,” she told her followers in reference to DeJesus’ party. Evans continued, “We had a little bit of conversation when I arrived. [They asked] how am I doing lately and stuff like that.”

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Evans responded to a comment that read, “Oh & The Ashley reached out to MTV who confirmed they have zero plans to hire you back & it’s rumor put out there by YOU– meaning all lies. Nice try.”

In the video, Evans said, “Woah, woah, woah. All I said was that MTV was at Briana’s party. That’s it.”

She added, “But if it did add me back… I mean, let’s think about it. Would it save the show…?”

In May, Kailyn Lowry, Evans’ former co-star, left “Teen Mom” after eleven years on the series.

Speaking to Dr. Drew Pinsky during a “Teen Mom” reunion episode in May, she said, “I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

In a later interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Lowry said, “I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we’re planning and working on together.”