Fans Roast Jenelle Evans for Blaming White Claw for Esophagus Problems

On October 15, Jenelle Evans uploaded a TikTok that shows her drinking a beer. In the video, she lip-syncs over another voice: “And let me say this. When it comes to a drink, I’m gonna have it.”

One user commented on the TikTok, “Half way through the stutter, I was really thinking it was gonna be a white claw.”

Evans replied, “Yeah… Can’t drink them anymore. Messes up my esophagus BIG TIME.”

Reddit users have had strong reactions to the statement.

One Reddit user wrote: “every time you get choked up on your sweetened up alcohol, it’s not an ‘esphagial (sp) spasm’ maybe you’re just drinking too much. trust me. been there.”

Another wrote, “I feel like she has acid reflex/heartburn and just keeps calling is esophagus spasms lol.”

Another wrote, “You would think she would’ve realize this prior to constantly drinking them 24/7. Like no shit Sherlock.”

Here’s what you need to know:

This Isn’t the First Time Evans’ Drinking Habits Have Been Called Into Question

This doesn’t mark the first time fans have expressed concern over Evans’ drinking habits.

In August 2021, according to The Sun, Evans started to face accusations of having a drinking problem after videos showed her with a “drink in her hand.”

Evans’ subsequently took to TikTok, where she posted a comment about drinking too much and replied, “Y’all, I was born in ’91. So, let’s do the math. I’m 29 years old. I can drink. If I want to switch to wine from beer, I’m gonna switch.”

She continued, “I don’t care if y’all know because I don’t have an alcohol problem. That’s why I don’t care. So for you to constantly bring this up, I don’t know your point.”

Fans, however, don’t necessarily agree with Evans and went to Reddit to share their thoughts.

One person replied to the TikTok video: “Spoken like a true alcoholic.”

Another simply wrote, “A video ranting about how much you don’t care just shows that you really do care Jenelle, it shows people have really gotten under your skin. So take your own advice and relax.”

Fans Critique Evans’ Body

Over the past few weeks, Evans has made headlines for eating habits and weight loss.

On September 13, she posted the Instagram above, and captioned it: “Eating healthier lately! Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread. I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out! Feeling great lately. Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion.”

That isn’t the only occasion on which Evans has posted about her weight.

On August 20, Evans posted a comment from a user on TikTok that read, “Because she drinks constantly is what has caused her to go from a size 5 to a size 14! She got fat and not phat.”

Evans replied on the video with text reading, “Height: 5″.5′. Pants size: 6. Weight: 145. You guys make it easy to make it look dumb.”