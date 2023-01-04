Jenelle Evans Weighs in on Favoring 1 of Her Kids

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans addressed accusations that she has a favorite child. Fans have often claimed Evans prefers her 5-year-old daughter, Ensley, whom she shares with her husband, David Eason.

Evans is also the mother of 8-year-old Kaiser, from her relationship with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith, and 13-year-old Jace, from her connection to her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. Ensley and Kaiser live with Eason and Evans, but Jace lives with his maternal grandmother, Barbara Evans.

Evans created a TikTok video on January 3, where she used a quote from Kourtney Kardashian. “I just don’t have the energy for this,” Evans mouths in the clip. “I am unsubscribing from this drama.”

She included a response from a fan to provide context to the video. “She’s only good with Ensley cuz it’s David’s kid, she doesn’t care about Jace or Kaiser,” the person claimed.

Evans only responded to one comment, and it was about her return to “Teen Mom.”

“If you could go back on the show, without David… would you 🤨 show isn’t the same without you 🥺,” the person wrote.

Eason was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2018 after he wrote offensive comments on social media. Evans was fired the following year after Eason shot and killed their dog, a French bulldog named Nugget.

Evans said she wasn’t interested in returning. “No, we’ve tried that already,” she said.

Evans and Eason Have Been Feuding

Eason and Evans have been married since 2017, but they’ve had their share of fights. After Eason shot Nugget, he and Evans briefly split. She left their North Carolina home in October 2019 and moved to Nashville with Ensley and Kaiser. By January 2020, they reconnected and Evans moved back to their home on “The Land” in March 2020.

The tumultuous nature of their relationship bubbled up over Evans’ birthday in December 2022. She posted a cryptic quote to Instagram stories, saying Eason was missing and had ruined her birthday.

“Tell me where [David Eason] is cuz it’s my birthday at midnight and he’s gone,” Evans wrote in a deleted Instagram Story preserved in a screenshot via Reddit.

“I don’t want to explain but just know that my birthday was ruined ? because of a narcissistic a******,” she continued, according to the screenshot on Reddit. “My kids and Maryssa are the best and I couldn’t have asked for better kids. They are the sweetest ever! They make my birthday perfect.”

Evans Said They Were Fighting Over Luggage

After blasting her husband on social media, Evans posted a few TikTok videos explaining why she and Eason got into a spat.

“Yes. I called my husband a narcissistic a**hole, cause he can be sometimes,” she said. “Yeah. I did take off my ring. I do that sometimes because we argue.”

“See, depending on what you argue with your spouse about, it could be healthy or unhealthy,” she continued. “Like, for instance, our argument was about luggage. I was like, you know, it would have been nice if you took my luggage in when we got here and he was like you know what, I did a lot of s*** before I left the house. And then we just got into an argument from there.”