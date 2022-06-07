VIDEO: Fans Catch Jenelle Evans’ Son’s ‘Deep Voice’

The kids of “Teen Mom” are growing up. Jace Evans, the son of “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans, wowed fans when he made a rare appearance in one of her TikTok videos. The 12-year-old, who is on the cusp of his 13th birthday, waved to the camera at the behest of his mother.

Evans, 30, pulled out her phone when she read a comment from a fan who wanted to see Jace. She zoomed in on her eldest son, who was playing in the pool with his siblings: 7-year-old Kaiser and 5-year-old Ensley. Jace and Kaiser were in a pool float and Ensley jumped into the pool from the side of the frame yelling, “Geronimo!”

Ensley had her moment at the end of the clip, but it was Jace’s voice that captured the attention of fans. “Everyone said, ‘I want to see Jace on Tiktok,’ so say hi,” Evans said.

“Hey,” Jace said back.

“Omg his deep voice,” read one of the top comments, which attracted nearly 10,000 upvotes. “He’s going to be 13 in August !!!! 😳🥰,” Evans wrote back.

“He’s so cute and shy,” another person said. “Only shy for a few mins 😏 lol don’t let him fool you,” Evans wrote back.

Since Evans shared the video on June 4 it has amassed more than 2.8 million views and nearly 250,000 likes, as well as almost 6,000 responses.

Will Evans Return to ‘Teen Mom’?

The most popular comment on Evans’ TikTok video was from someone who wanted her to come back to MTV.

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. Eason had been fired from “Teen Mom 2” the previous year over homophobic and racist comments.

Since her departure from reality TV, Evans has grown and sustained a cult following on TikTok, where she has more than 2.6 million followers.

“I think MTV really should be trying to get you back on teen mom! Like the views would go up & the story line would be different each episode!” said one of her fans on TikTok.

Evans hinted she would be interested in returning to the series. “Y’all go tell them 😂,” she said.

The mother-of-three confirmed she filmed with MTV when she attended Briana DeJesus’ “I Won” party to celebrate her court triumph over Kailyn Lowry.

“Did they film me? Yes, I signed an agreement to film,” Evans said in a YouTube video. “We had a little bit of conversation when I arrived… how am I doing lately and stuff like that.”

Evans Said She Could become Paralyzed

Evans said she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia in March 2022 after years of suffering in pain and now she’s afraid she could become paralyzed at any time.

Evans said she suffers from syringomyelia, when fluid-filled cysts filled appear in the spinal cord, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Fans mocked Evans over her health issues because she appeared to be doing well on social media.

“I swear y’all listen to nothing I say. You can’t just recover from a cyst in your spine,” she said in a TikTok video. “Instead of being so rude just be like what’s happening with your health issues lately.”

“I still have a cyst in my spine,” she continued. “I actually have to get an MRI and check up to see how long It’s gotten.”

Evans said the fear of paralyzation is real.

“I said I had the possibility of going paralyzed and I still do any day now,” she said. “If I go paralyzed or lose any bowel movements without trying then I have to go immediately to the hospital and get emergency surgery.”

The “Teen Mom” alum said she is still undergoing tests.