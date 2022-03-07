Jenelle Evans Shows Off Skin-Baring Swimsuit Following Latest Backlash

Jenelle Evans is gearing up for summer.

In a TikTok posted on March 6, 2022, Evans danced in a leopard-print crop top. She captioned the post, “It’s almost summer!”

Fans were supportive of the former “Teen Mom,” commenting things like “You have the best energy,” and “I love watching you live your best life!”

The TikTok video comes on the heels of a fan commenting that Evans was “irrelevant.” In a TikTok posted in late February 2022, a fan wrote, “Teen mom is over, why she still trying to be relevant?” Evans posted a response lip-synching over the words, “You’ve reached your limit on talking. Shut the f*** up.”

Clearly, Evans isn’t letting any haters get to her. In fact, she posted three videos showing off her new swimwear, and she captioned one post, “I love my life, truly…” with a heart emoji.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenelle Evans: ‘It’s Bikini Season’

In a TikTok from March 6, 2022, Evans informed fans that she purchased two new bathing suits from Target. The first bathing suit was a red one-piece with a cutout on the side.

“It’s kinda like a one-piece. Pretty cute– attaches, but it’s apart.”

She then tried on the suit and appeared to like it. “Look if you’re a mom, and you just want to look sexy still… yeah, this is cool.”

Evans later tried on a leopard-print two-piece that tied in the back. She told her followers, “It’s not as high-waisted as I thought it would be and it’s kinda tight, but you know, it’s still cute.”

Fans were supportive of Evans’ purchases. One person wrote, “A teen mom with no plastic surgery with a NATURAL mom body. I love it.” Another added, “I think the suits were really cute I like the red one! Don’t let the haters knock you down sis.”

A third echoed those sentiments, writing, “I want the red one! It fits you perfect.”

Evans’ Boat Day

Evans and her husband, David Eason, share daughter 4-year-old Ensley. Evans is also the mother of Jace, 11, and Kaiser, six.

On March 6, 2022, Evans uploaded a TikTok video that showed her family embarking on a boat day.

In the text in the first few seconds of the video, Evans wrote, “I didn’t want to do anything but my husband has other plans.”

She then threw a ball to her dog in the backyard of her North Carolina home.

Many fans commended Evans’ video and the time spent with her family. One person wrote, “You have really evolved in a great way.”

Another fan, however, commented asking Evans how she was feeling, to which she replied, “Thanks for asking! Have a lot of double vision, neck pain, and headaches everyday.. going this week for my check up.”

On February 20, 2022, Evans revealed she is getting checked for ALS.

She said, as seen in the video above, “I got a second opinion from a different neurologist and she’s going to be checking me for ALS. Since she has told me this, yes, I’ve been freaking out in my head a lot. I’ve been crying a lot. I’ve been crying, like, every single night by myself. But we’re redoing all my bloodwork, we’re redoing my nerve study. I have to go get another nerve study done next week because that checks for more diseases.”