Kailyn Lowry’s Best Friend Slams Her ‘Lies’ on Podcast

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry has another failed relationship on her hands.

Lowry called out her friend Mark Allen on episode 33 of her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” and now Allen said he is done with their friendship.

Previously, Lowry said she had gone on a social media deleting spree — and Allen was one of the people she removed from her feed. Allen has occasionally appeared on “Teen Mom 2” over the years, with Lowry’s four children referring to Allen as “Uncle Mark.”

Allen took to Instagram to publicly end their friendship. “One of my close friends go on her podcast and lied about many things concerning me,” Allen wrote on June 15, as captured by fans on Reddit. “She’s a liar, disrespectful, toxic and unloving person.”

“I don’t need anyone in my life like that,” he continued. “If you’re not for me, you’re against me. So I’m moving on. I wash my hands.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what the former friends were fighting over, but Lowry dropped the new episode of “BMND” on June 15 and instructed her followers to start listening at the 41-minute mark.

“Here is the episode with all the lies — make sure you start at 41 mins so you get a full understanding,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Lowry Declined to Go on a Vacation for Allen’s Birthday

According to Lowry’s side of the story, she didn’t want to spend up to $4,000 to take herself and four children on a weeklong vacation to Ocean City, Maryland.

It’s something she’s done in the past — when she lived five hours away in Pennsylvania — but now the beach town is only two hours away. Lowry argued she was happy to go down for the day to celebrate Allen’s birthday, but she didn’t want to spend that amount of money while she was saving for a house and could use that money to take her children on a trip to the Dominican Republic for two weeks.

Lowry never mentioned Allen by name on the podcast, simply referring to him as her close friend of 15 years.

“I texted him separately and I said this is how much I would spend to go somewhere I want to go,” Lowry said on the podcast. “I feel really bad saying this, but if I’m going to spend that much money on vacation, it’s going to be somewhere I want to go and my kids are going to enjoy.”

Lowry Said It Was the ‘First Time’ She Said No

Saying no to her close friend wasn’t easy, but Lowry said she had to do what was best for herself and her family.

“That was the first real time I said no about something,” she told co-host Vee Rivera. “Ultimately it was a no for me and I stuck to it.”

“As much as it might have hurt my friend, it worked out better for what we wanted to do as a family. I have to think about my kids,” the “Teen Mom 2” star continued. “We didn’t go on vacation last year. Nobody did. They’re looking forward to it.”

Last week, Lowry was cut from an episode of “Teen Mom 2” after she refused to talk about her domestic violence incident with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. She was arrested for “offensive touching” after she was accused of “punching” Lopez, though the charges were ultimately dropped. She always maintained her innocence.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Accused of Being ‘Desperate’ With Ex [WATCH]