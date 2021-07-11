‘Teen Mom’ Implies Kailyn Lowry’s Producer Was Canned

Briana DeJesus hinted that Kailyn Lowry’s producer for “Teen Mom 2” was fired. The insinuation came while DeJesus was sharing a bombshell report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, which claimed some of the show’s producers were dismissed as ratings for season 10B continue to tank.

“Wonder which girl won’t have their favorite producer anymore #briwasright,” the MTV personality tweeted, according to screenshots shared on Reddit.

“Apparently, Bri tweeted and quickly deleted this yesterday after the Ashleys producer news, implying that Kail’s producer was also fired,” the original poster wrote.

It’s no secret that the current season of “Teen Mom 2” hasn’t been the most riveting — and now rumors are swirling that producers are being blamed for the lackluster episodes. While fans continued to be engaged with the stars by following their drama on social media, many have been left disappointed by what they see on television. The show used to bring in nearly 1 million viewers per episode, but now is struggling to average 500,000, The Ashley reported.

The blog didn’t say which producers were fired, only referring to them as “some of the most recognizable.”

“The production company recently got in a lot of trouble because the ratings of the show are so bad,” an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“The network feels that the producers have allowed the girls to call the shots on what they want to film and what they don’t, and the result is an incredibly boring and inauthentic show,” the source continued. “Fans watch all the drama go down on social media, but most of the real stuff never makes it on the show.”

“They feel like the producers have allowed the girls to walk all over them,” they added. “If the girls don’t want something covered on the show, the producers don’t press them to film it.”

DeJesus Called Lowry ‘Boring’

DeJesus previously claimed in a June 9 interview with Celebuzz that Lowry’s storyline was “boring” and that she rather focus on her home build than talk about her co-parenting relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

“Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” DeJesus told the outlet in June.

Lopez accused Lowry of “punching” him in a September 2020 police report — first cited by The Sun — but the charges against Lowry were ultimately dropped and the allegations were expunged from Lowry’s record.

Lowry Is Suing DeJesus for Defamation

Lowry filed a lawsuit against DeJesus in Florida on June 25, 2021, claiming DeJesus likely profited off of making “untrue statements” about her co-star, according to court documents obtained by Heavy.

“Defendant, a long-time foe of Lowry, asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother,” the lawuit claims. “These statements were shared with [Defendants] social media followers, which exceed 1 million persons.”

“Defendant’s comments are untrue, and they were made by Defendant for the purpose of causing Lowry harm,” the lawsuit continues. “By making these false statements, Defendant not only harmed Lowry, but she also lined her own pockets while doing so.”

