Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Opens Up About Unhealthy Relationship

Chris Lopez, the ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, opened up about his toxic relationship. The duo has had a rocky history, but the father is seemingly ready to give up on their tumultuous past, sharing a message on his Instagram story. The former couple shares two sons together–3-year-old son Lux Russell and 2-month-old son Romello Cree–and are known to take jabs at each other on social media.

“If your heart hurts a little after letting go of someone or something, that’s okay,” the quote read, as noted by InTouch Weekly. “It just means that your feelings were genuine. No one likes endings. But sometimes we have to put things that were once good to an end after they turn toxic to our wellbeing. Not every new beginning is meant to last forever. And not every person who walks into your life is meant to stay.”

Getting along hasn’t been easy for Kailyn and Chris, but it’s not the first time their co-parents have tried to be cordial. Kailyn previously accused Chris of not being there for Lux and when she got pregnant for the fourth time, she made sure to invite him to Creeds birth even though they weren’t on good terms.

“I just feel like, if I didn’t allow him to be there in that moment, I would never have the opportunity — neither one of us would have the opportunity to take it back or change it,” Kailyn told the publication on in August. “I never want my child to question why I didn’t allow their dad to be there. And I feel like, even if things don’t work out with Chris or he decides not to co-parent with me … nobody can ever say that I didn’t allow him to be there and to try to be a parent.”

Kailyn Isn’t Close WIth Her Side of Her Family

One of the reasons its important for Kailyn to get along with her exes is because she wants her children to have a strong bond with their family members. Kailyn has been estranged from her sister, father and mother, who battles alcoholism. She recently feuded with her sister, Mikaila Searcy and father, Raymond Lowry, after an episode of Teen Mom 2 showed that Mikaila canceled a get-together with her sister after she suffered a dog bite.

“I don’t have a relationship with my sister. Like on a day-to-day basis, we don’t ever speak. I don’t text her. She doesn’t text me and we just don’t have that kind of relationship. But I think I wish my kids knew my family because they are so close to their dads’ side,” the mother-four said during a confessional on Teen Mom 2.

She was nervous about introducing her children to their aunt because she didn’t want it to be a one-time meeting. “The one thing that I’m apprehensive about is I don’t want to introduce more people to them and they’re not permanent. I don’t want to get my kids’ hopes up for knowing their aunt and their cousin and then it not going anywhere.”

Kailyn Slammed Her Father

Mikaila was unhappy about the way she was portrayed on Teen Mom 2 and spoke out about it on social media. Raymond also chimed in, saying he didn’t like the way he was portrayed on the MTV series either.

“I was on the show too and they made me look bad. I know what you mean about shouldn’t have to defend yourself,” he wrote on social media, as noted by Teen Mom Tea.

In a post that she later deleted, Kailyn blasted her father. “No, that’s a f***ing joke. Don’t even start this s***,” she wrote, screenshots posted by Teen Mom Tea showed. “You haven’t been around or tried with either of us nor paid child support so get the f*** outta here.”

