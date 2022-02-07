PHOTO: Fans Worry After Kailyn Lowry’s Son Gets Haircut

“Teen Mom” fans worried about Kailyn Lowry and how she would react after one of her sons got a haircut.

Pictures posted to Creed Romello Lowry’s Instagram page on February 6 showed the 1-year-old no longer had his signature golden locks. Instead, his hair appeared to have been buzzed off. The picture of Creed’s new style also appeared on his father Chris Lopez’s Instagram page in his stories.

Lowry, 29, and Lopez, 28, famously have a contentious co-parenting relationship. The former couple shares two sons together: 1-year-old Creed and 4-year-old Lux Russell Lowry.

Lowry was arrested in September 2020 after she was accused of hitting Lopez — an allegation she denied — after he cut Lux’s hair without her approval. The Sun was the first to report the incident.

The charges against her were ultimately dropped and the incident has been expunged from her record, per Lowry’s rep.

Fans Were Worried About Lowry Getting Angry Over the Cut

With that history behind them, fans expressed concern on Reddit and Instagram over Creed getting a haircut — especially since the day before the cut, Lowry went on TikTok saying she had bought haircare products for Creed’s curls.

“Karl is about to catch another assault charge. #Hairgate2.0,” one fan wrote, referring to Lowry.

Some people suspected Lopez cut his son’s hair himself.

“This looks like someone angrily chopped all that baby’s hair off with a clippers,” they said. “My guess is Chris did it. Their poor kids being subject to the rivalry between their immature and idiotic parents is just sad.”

Others suspected Lopez purposely cut Creed’s hair without Lowry’s permission to spite his ex. “His hair was gorgeous. At this point I feel like Chris is doing this to be petty,” they wrote on Instagram.

One of the most popular comments was from someone who guessed Lowry didn’t know about the haircut: “He def didn’t tell Kail she was out buying curly products for his hair yesterday.”

Lowry Had Lux Confirm His Paternity

In a TikTok video that garnered more than 4 million views, Lowry asked her son, Lux, to answer questions about their family after a social media user said Lopez was not the father of Creed and Lux.

When asked on a prompt, Lux said “Chris” was the name of his father. He then said, after asked, that the color of his hair was black, Creed’s hair was “golden” and his mom’s hair was “black” and “golden.”

For the final question, Lowry asked: “And then what is your race and ethnicity?”

“I’m black and white and Mexican and Creed is black and white and Mexican,” Lux answered.

Lowry then sarcastically said, “Genetics!”

For the caption, she added: “it’s like one got a lot of my coloring/traits & Lux got more of their dad’s 😱 imagine that! #genetics #multiracialfamily.”

Lowry is the mother of two other sons. She shares 8-year-old son Lincoln Marshall with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and 12-year-old son Isaac Elliot with high school boyfriend Jo Rivera.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Asks Son to Confirm His ‘Race & Ethnicity’