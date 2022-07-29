Kailyn Lowry Shares Big 1st for Son Creed & Fans Go Wild

“Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram on July 28 to share a video about one of her sons, and fans could not get enough of it. Apparently, it was time for her youngest son Creed to get his first professional haircut, and it looked like he did a phenomenal job getting through the experience.

Here’s what you need to know:

Creed Earned a Fantastic Treat

My littlest baby turns 2 next week and I literally don’t know where the time went. Ugh I love him so much 🥲 pic.twitter.com/AXI0dQvzCS — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 23, 2022

The still frame of Lowry’s Instagram video showed her holding Creed in the chair as the barber worked on cutting his hair. The little boy looked quite anxious about what was happening, and it appeared there may have been some tears. Lowry smiled as she wrapped her arms around her youngest son, and someone else, seemingly the one filming, reached out to hold Creed’s hand as the barber did his work. When one fan commented, “Poor baby looks scared to get his haircut,” Lowry replied, “he was,” with a couple of sad emoji.

Luckily, Creed made it through his first professional cut and was all smiles after the fact. Lowry filmed him as he gripped a treat of cotton candy and grinned. He had cotton candy on his nose and all over his mouth, clearly having dug right into his treat once he got his hands on it. Lowry told him to turn around to show off his big boy haircut, and he was happy to oblige.

Lowry’s Followers Went Wild Over the Video

Creed & I struggled in the beginning but this little human has my heart 😭💕 I cannot picture my life without him pic.twitter.com/69IixGhmRI — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 27, 2022

Quite a few “Teen Mom” fans were stunned to see how grown-up Creed looked in this video. “This is not Creed?” one fan asked. Lowry replied, “Sure is!! He’s about to be 2!”

“Okay stopppppp he grew up in a flash I’m over here thinking he’s still a baby ahaha! Handsome boys kail!” noted another supporter.

“You are such an amazing mama!!! All your boys are so beautiful, sweet and well behaved,” commented someone else.

“When did he all of a sudden become a little man,” another comment read.

Back in January, Lowry shared photos on Instagram of Creed where he still had loose, somewhat long curls. However, in early February, Creed’s biological father Chris Lopez cut the young boy’s hair himself. The cut came right after Lowry had spent a substantial amount of money at Ulta to stock up on products specifically for Creed’s hair. Lopez previously did something similar to the ex-couple’s other son, Lux. When Lopez initially cut Creed’s hair, Lowry held her tongue, for the most part.

When one fan asked in the comments section of the new video why Lowry got Creed’s hair cut short, but Lux’s hair was kept long, the “Teen Mom” star replied, “I didn’t want his hair cut. His dad did it & keeps doing it.” Several people commented with similar experiences they’ve had with their own exes, and a few fans suggested that Lowry pursue putting language about haircuts, limiting Lowry from doing them himself, in the pair’s custody agreement. Even if Lowry had wanted to keep Creed’s hair longer, “Teen Mom” fans clearly concurred that the toddler looked handsome and quite grown-up, while still remaining as cute as could be.