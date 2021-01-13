Teen Mom Star Says She Was Betrayed by Family Member

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed she suffered the “ultimate betrayal” when her ex’s aunt leaked her fourth pregnancy to the press. When Kailyn became pregnant with Creed, she and ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez–who is also the father of her 3-year-old son Lux Russell–weren’t exactly on the best of terms and fans were largely shocked by the news. Kailyn had wanted to break the news herself, but Chris’ aunt, Heather Lopez, was the first person to tell the public her nephew was becoming a father for the second time in January 2020.

“I think it was kind of like the ultimate betrayal only because that aunt was someone that I was the closest to in his family so it kind of cut extra deep,” the 28-year-old told reunion host, Dr. Drew Pinsky, on January 12, as noted by In Touch Weekly.

At the time, Kailyn wasn’t sure if she wanted to go through with the pregnancy. She has been open about considering abortion, even going to the clinic. “I didn’t know where I was at, I was in a really really dark place and so it almost felt like she was making the decision for me,” the mother-of-four explained. “Because what if I had wanted to go through with the abortion and she put that out there and then I had to deal with that publicly?”

She was also surprised by the betrayal because even though Heather is Chris’ aunt, she considered her a confidant. “That was something that I really just didn’t expect and of her, of all people,” Kailyn said.

Chris & Kailyn Have Struggled With Their Co-Parenting Relationship

Chris and Kailyn aren’t dating anymore, but their relationship remains complicated. The “hairgate” scandal was sparked in September after Chris cut Lux’s longhair without his ex’s permission. Kailyn later went on social media and accused him of being a “narcissist.”

Weeks later, news leaked that Kailyn had been arrested after she allegedly “punched” Chris over the incident. The star denied the allegation and said through her rep that she wouldn’t speak further on the matter since it’s a legal situation.

Chris & Kailyn Have Different Views on Religion

While Chris doesn’t exactly consider himself to be a religious person, he identifies with being spiritual. For him, that means saying a prayer before eating a meal. When he tried to get Lux to follow him and say “Amen,” the 3-year-old refused.

“So, in a sense, you know I’m a spiritual person. You know, I’m not religious, I’m spiritual. I believe in a higher power. The mother of my kids doesn’t really,” he said on his podcast, “P.T.S.D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.”

He didn’t hold anything against his son, but Chris wants to get his and Kailyn’s views aligned moving forward. “I don’t really trip about it cause he don’t understand it, but I’m not gonna shy away from what I believe in because another parent don’t,” he explained. ”We’re going to have to come to some type of agreement, you know, a respect level.”

