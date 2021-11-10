PHOTO: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Drag Kailyn Lowry Over Custom House

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry is in the middle of building a custom home in Deleware from the ground up, but it’s not exactly going as planned. Fans on Reddit said the MTV personality was complaining after she gave her Instagram followers an update on the build.

During an “Ask Me Anything” session on the social media platform, a fan asked: “What the update on the house!!?”

Lowry, 29, shared a picture of the outside of the home, which has dark grey paneling and white trim.

Her answer, however, was about the happenings going on inside of the home.

“My countertops were not ordered six months ago when I picked them and now they are on backorder for several months,” she wrote on November 10, 2021. “I had about three to five options when I went in today and needless to say, I’m not thrilled at the moment.”

Fans Were Not Supportive of Lowry’s Situation

Fans on Reddit accused Lowry of complaining. A thread about the topic garnered more than 200 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

“I’ve never seen someone complain so much about being able to custom build a house🙄,” the original poster wrote.

“There are families who are homeless because of COVID madness and she says this,” one person noted.

Some fans noted that supply problems during the coronavirus pandemic are affecting everyone. “The Covid Queen doesn’t understand supply during the pandemic?” they said. “Shocking.”

Others argued Lowry’s problem with the house stemmed from her attitude. “Kail just likes to complain. Her life could be absolutely perfect and she would still find something to complain about,” they said. “Nothing will ever [be] good enough for her. She won’t find happiness because she doesn’t want it. God, help the poor girls who marry her sons.”

Lowry Said She ‘Hates’ Her Home Build

Building her new home didn’t exactly go as planned.

She confessed that she didn’t enjoy the process while answering the questions about the build during a video she shared to Instagram on August 12, 2021.

“I don’t have a favorite part… because I hate this process,” she said. “I thought that I was going to absolutely love building a house. I thought it was going to be so much fun… thought I was never going to want to stop but I realized that I don’t know that this house is going to wind up being the house that I want to stay in.”

In fact, Lowry predicts she will sell this house in the near future.

“This process and going through all of it is so different than what I anticipated it being,” she continued. “I, in the foreseeable future, see myself selling this one and building another home because now I know what to expect and what measurements I want, and things like that. So I don’t have a favorite part.”

Lowry confessed that she made a mistake with the measurements of the rooms, and had to have her builders stop so they could make the living room bigger.

“Me stopping construction to redo all of the downstairs caused about a six-week delay,” the mother-of-four revealed.

