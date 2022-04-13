Kailyn Lowry Called Out for Lux Crying Over Football

“Teen Mom 2” fans were confused when Kailyn Lowry made a fuss about the preview for the April 12 episode of the reality series.

The star slammed MTV on Twitter, accusing them of falsely editing a scene with Lux. The 4-year-old cried, telling his mother he didn’t want to play football.

“Now y’all knowwwwww that cry/scream was not Lux. Take that s*** out,” Lowry tweeted on April 6.

When viewers watched the episode, they weren’t sure what Lowry was complaining about. They heard Lux’s cry during the segment.

“So let me get this straight, Karl threw a s*** fit on social media claiming the footage was misleading but the kid is actually crying? What the actual f***,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“I thought Kail said that wasn’t Lux crying in the preview? But he is crying? I’m confused,” another person said.

“Lol what was Kail bitching about in that statement bc Lux IS crying? Right,” a third person chimed in.

Lux Told Lowry Multiple Times He Didn’t Want to Go to Football

While on their way to his football game, Lux said various times that he didn’t want to go.

Lowry made it clear that ditching the game was not an option.

“Lux, this is the thing: You wanted to sign up for football. I did not make you play football and now that you’re committed to the team, you have to be there,” she said.

“So whether you sit on the bench every single week, or you play every single week, either way you need to be there because you committed to it,” she continued. “While this season is still going on, you have committed to football.”

Lowry put an end to the conversation when Lux kept telling her that he didn’t want to play.

“I heard you. I told you — I said what I said,” Lowry explained to her son. “Lux, I said we are done with the conversation. I am not repeating myself.”

The “Teen Mom 2” star emphasized that Lux didn’t have to participate, but he did have to be present. “You don’t have to play football, if you want to sit on the bench, you can sit on the bench but you need to be there for the days that we signed up,” she said.

Lowry Is Trying to Teach Lux a Lesson

Lowry didn’t back down from Lux not wanting to play football because she wants to teach him a lesson about commitment.

“Lux knew he signed up for football and he knew he would have to be there for every game even if he chose not to participate,” she said in a confessional on the April 12 episode of “Teen Mom 2.” “Committing to activities will follow my kids into the future, and so I want to set them up for success.”

“I’m gonna set the tone for the real world,” Lowry continued. “I just want them to be well-rounded and able to commit to the things that they say.”

Later in the episode, Lowry talked to “Coffee Convos” co-host Lindsie Chrisley and explained that Lux is able to convey his emotions to her once he calms down. She admitted that sometimes her son tells her he doesn’t like her.