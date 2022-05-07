‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Gushes Over New Romance & Reveals Wedding Plans

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry gushed over her new romance on the Thursday, May 5, episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

Lowry and her co-host Lindsie Chrisley were chatting about relationships and weddings when Lowry said, “if I ever get married again, I’m not having bridesmaids or groomsmen.”

Lowry’s answer prompted Chrisley to ask, “Wait, is the wedding back on the table?”

“I would say yes,” Lowry replied, telling Chrisley that she “met the love of [her] life.”

The MTV star didn’t reveal the identity of the mysterious love interest, but told fans she plans to in the future.

“I just want to do it at the right time. I don’t want it to be too premature,” Lowry told Chrisley.

She then revealed that she plans to make the announcement sooner rather than later, telling fans she may reveal her new suitor’s identity “within the next two weeks or so.”

Kailyn Lowry on Meeting ‘the One’

Chrisley didn’t hold back from asking the tough questions about Lowry’s new romance.

After Lowry revealed she met “the one,” Chrisley asked how she knew.

“So, it’s crazy because they say when you know, you just know, and that’s how I feel,” she told Chrisley.

“I feel like I’ve known him for a lifetime,” she continued. “I feel like I have known him [for] forever.”

“It just feels like we’ve been best friends forever, and now we’re just together,” she said.

Who Is Kailyn Lowry’s New Love Interest?

At this point, it is unclear who Lowry is dating. Rumors that Lowry was in a relationship with her neighbor Elijah Scott surfaced in April 2022.

According to the Sun, Scott is in the army and resided in Hawaii and Virginia before moving to Delaware, where Lowry currently lives.

The Sun reported that Lowry referred to Scott as “hot neighbor” during a recent episode of her podcast, which led fans to speculate he may be her new mystery man.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum has neither confirmed nor denied who she is dating, so fans will have to wait for the official announcement.

Kailyn Lowry Returns to ‘Coffee Convos’

Lowry recently returned to recording “Coffee Convos” after a brief hiatus.

The mother-of-four announced her return to the platform in an April 28 Instagram post, telling fans she had to step away for mental health reasons.

She posted a photo of her and Lindsie Chrisley alongside the caption, “I’m back after several weeks off – depression has been truly kicking my a**.”

Fans welcomed Lowry back to the podcast in the comment section and applauded her for being open about her struggle with depression.

“So glad you are back & grateful for your openness,” one fan wrote. “We love seeing folx get the support they need.”

“So proud of you for taking the time for yourself ❤️,” another fan wrote.

“Miss you both together on the POD❤️,” a third user added. “Glad you are back Kail. Sending you a big hug and positive vibes from Texas.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans Shades Dwindling ‘Teen Mom’ Ratings