Kailyn Lowry Spills Secret about ‘Teen Mom’ Filming

Kailyn Lowry is not filming “Teen Mom 2”, and she hasn’t for the past three months.

Lowry announced the news on her Instagram story on October 11, captured by the Instagram account @teenmomshaderoom_. In response to the fan question, “Are you still not filming?” she replied, “I haven’t filmed for about 3 months.”

Now, fans are wondering why.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry Slammed MTV for Hiring Chris Lopez

Lowry’s admission that she hasn’t filmed in three months comes on the heels of her slamming MTV for hiring her ex, Lopez.

In August 2021, according to The Sun, Lowry vented her frustrations with the network on social media.

In a Q&A with fans on Instagram that is no longer active, Lowry was asked if she was “upset Chris signed to be on ‘Teen Mom’.”

The Sun reported Lowry as replying: “I don’t give one single f*** what Chris does.”

She continued, “I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show.”

Lopez Signed a ‘Teen Mom’ Contract

In August 2021, a production source told The Ashle’s Reality Roundup that Lopez signed a contract with the show.

The source told the outlet, “When Kail found out Chris is now receiving money for appearing on the show, she was very upset and texted [one of the higher-up producers] and said it was disrespectful of them to have given Chris a contract and not even have given her the heads-up, especially after all these years.”

They added, “Kail was not happy that Chris is going to be cashing in on an opportunity created by her.”

Another source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Lopez will “now receive $2,000 for each episode he appears in.”

Together, Lopez and Lowry share two sons: Lux and Creed.

Fans Weigh In on the Matter

On the @teenmomshaderoom_ Instagram account, fans are sharing their thoughts about Lowry not filming.

Many appear to attribute her lack of filming to her feelings about the network. One person wrote, “Girl Kail has threatened MTV so many times over the years they’re probably like ‘ok Kail.'”

Others seemed to side with Lowry and expressed their frustration that Lopez is on the show.

“I can’t believe they signed him. Cmon he’s a narc, what is there to film?”

At this point, it’s unclear when and if Lowry will get back to filming for “Teen Mom”.

‘Do You Get Nervous for Not Filming? Financially Wise?’

On Lowry’s Instagram story, another fan asked whether or not the reality star “gets nervous for not filming ‘financially’ wise.”

According to The Sun, Lowry replied, “I don’t think anyone WANTS to take a pay cut. But you can’t put a price on peace of mind.”

Viewers on the @teenmomshaderoom_ account have weighed in on the subject of Lowry’s finances.

One user wrote, “She’ll make money regardless of the show. It’s tanking anyway so maybe she’s starting to detach now before the show hits the trash can hard.”

Another wrote, “Soon as money starts getting low, she’ll be begging MTV to film her again.”