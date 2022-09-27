VIDEO: Kailyn Lowry Jokes About Her Three Baby Daddies on TikTok

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry caught fans’ attention earlier this week after she made a self-deprecating joke on TikTok.

The “Pride Over Pity” author put her own spin on a TikTok trend that has been huge on the platform for weeks.

The trend is simple. Creators share a photo of themselves in the present day explaining an event in their life. The video then cuts to a photo of their younger self reacting to the situation.

Kailyn’s TikTok started with a video of her in a car saying, “I can’t believe I have four kids.” The TikTok then cut to a photo of Kail as a child with text that read, “B****, 3 baby dads tho????” written below the image.

Kailyn welcomed her first son Issac with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, in January 2010. In November 2013, she welcomed her second son Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. The “Teen Mom” star then went on to have two more kids, Lux and Creed, with her on-and-off again boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Fans React to Kailyn’s TikTok

“Teen Mom” fans loved Lowry’s self-awareness and took to the comment section of the TikTok to praise the MTV star for her sense of humor.

“IM SO DEAD 😂😂😂😂,” one TikTok user wrote.

“You win😂😂😂😂,” a second user commented.

“I live for Kail roasting herself 😂😂 love this,” a third user added.

“This is golden🤣🤣💓💓,” a fourth user commented.

“LMAO GIRL NO U DIDN’T 😂,” a fifth user chimed in.

Kailyn on Leaving the ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise

Kailyn announced she was stepping away from the “Teen Mom” franchise in May 2022 after appearing on the network for over a decade.

The mother-of-four confirmed her departure from the show during the season 11 “Teen Mom 2” reunion.

“I need to move on. I need to do my own thing,” she told Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa in a clip posted to the official “Teen Mom” Instagram page. “I think this needs to be my farewell.

“I think we should part ways,” she continued. “I think this should be the end.”

Kailyn spoke about her decision to leave the franchise in an exclusive interview with E! News.

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore,” she told the outlet in May 2022. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”

Kailyn also spoke about life in the public eye, telling the outlet she’s an open book.

“I know I get a lot of backlash for some of the choices that I make,” she told the publication. “But I’m just so open about the things that I do and the mistakes that I’ve made that I feel good about using my mistakes as an open line of communication with my kids. If they have a question about something, we can explain it, we can talk about it.

