Kailyn Lowry Posts Throwback Photo of Javi Marroquin Kissing Her

Kailyn Lowry recently posted a series of throwback photos of her and Javi Marroquin on Instagram to promote the new episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous.”

The post included several adorable photos of the former couple, including one where Javi is kissing Kail on the cheek.

“Time flies when you’re arguing with @javim9 & @bigglos350 😂. What was the biggest takeaway from this episode?” Kail wrote in the caption of the post.

The sweet Instagram post led some “Teen Mom” fans to believe Javi and Kail had rekindled their love.

“You guys love each other and will get back together one day,” one fan commented.

“I’m soooooo convinced y’all need to get back together 👏❤️,” another Instagram user commented.

Another fan chimed in, writing, “Go to couples therapy and get back together. For the fans, clearly 😂❤️.”

Kail Sets Boundaries With Javi

Rumors that Kail and Javi got back together have been circulating online for months, but Kail recently confirmed that the two are not romantically involved.

On the February episode of her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama,” Kail told her co-host, Vee Rivera, that she is working on establishing boundaries with Javi.

“I’m never going to be his friend again,” she said. “I’m in therapy to specifically not be friends with him.”

“I’m in therapy right now to talk about how to not be his friend but to co-parent civilly and to just not be, like, best friends because I think being best friends is, like, super toxic,” she continued.

Kail Shares Photos of New House

According to The Sun, Kailyn recently moved her family into a $750,000 mansion in Delaware.

The MTV star shared a photo of the home’s exterior in a February 2022 Instagram post alongside the caption, “Got to welcome @isaacelliottr & @lincmarroquin home for their first night in the new house with @funsidewalksigns 🎉🤍 such a cute idea & so proud and happy to be here!”

Kail revealed she encountered some difficulties building her new dream home on the February 24 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

“I’m very overwhelmed,” she said. “There’s been a lot that hit me at once.”

Kail shared that she was disappointed after the construction team told her they wouldn’t be able to finish the pool until the summer of 2023.

“So I won’t have a pool this summer or next summer, because it’ll take a couple of months to get it all situated,” she told co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

The “Teen Mom” star went on to say that she knows this issue isn’t the end of the world, but nonetheless, it did cause her to feel disappointed and overwhelmed.

“I really work hard for my money and the things that I have, so I was a little bummed out,” she said. “So now I have to explain to the kids they will not be swimming at my house this year.”

Season 11 of “Teen Mom” 2 premieres Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

