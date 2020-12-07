Kailyn Lowry Talks About Being Pregnant For A Fifth Time

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry welcomed her fourth baby in July, but some fans think that the 28-year-old might already be pregnant with her fifth baby. The star opened up about having more children last month on Coffee Convos, the podcast she co-hosts with friend Lindsie Chrisley.

Kailyn revealed she wouldn’t rule out having more children in the future, which is a little different than what she said in the past, leading some people to think there’s a burgeoning reason for her change of heart.

“I’m not gonna say that I’m gonna have another child because I truly don’t know,” she said on November 5, as noted by Cheatsheet. “It’s not on my radar anytime soon. And I always say this, every time I’m trying to get my life on track and I end up pregnant again. I know this. This time I might be done. Like, this time I might for real be done. I’ve got four f***ing kids.”

Though she said that a fifth child was “not on my radar anytime soon” she left the door open by saying, “I know, I always say this.”

Kailyn, 28, essentially denied being pregnant for the fifth time, but fans predicted something with the MTV alum was afoot since her Twitter account went dark. She deleted her account without warning, leading to some Redditors to predict she was hiding a pregnancy, according to Celebuzz. A month after it was first disabled, Kailyn’s Twitter account was still down.

Another reason some fans might think Kailyn is pregnant with her fifth baby is that some people just found out about her fourth pregnancy by watching Teen Mom 2. The confusion could lie in people talking about her being pregnant “again,” and not sure if netizens on Twitter are talking about her fourth pregnancy that already happened or the rumored fifth pregnancy.

Kailyn from Teen Mom is pregnant AGAIN??? Lmao wtf — Foxxy (@moefoxxy) November 18, 2020

Continuing to keep fans on their feet and flip-flopping about welcoming more children into her family, Kailyn said more children may not be in her future in an October post. She shared a photo of her youngest son, Romello Creed in a shirt that said “Wild little one” and wrote, “The reason I’m not having any more kids.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight Online, Kailyn was candid about her indecision on a fifth pregnancy. “Some days I’m like, give me five more babies, and some days I’m like, oh, I think we’re good with four,” she said. “So it just depends.”

“If there is another one, I want it to be 100 percent, like, I want to do this,” she continued. “I don’t want to have to question my decision, you know? I don’t want to have to feel the same things I felt.”

Kailyn is the mother to 4-month-old Romello Creed and 3-year-old Lux who she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. She also has 6-year-old Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin and 10-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

Fans Were Suprised By Kailyn’s Fourth Pregnancy

If she were expecting her fifth baby, it wouldn’t be the first time fans were shocked by one of Kailyn’s pregnancies. People were surprised when she announced she was expecting Lux with Chris, and then largely dumbfounded when she revealed they were having a second baby after making abuse allegations against each other.

She announced her fourth pregnancy in a paid partnership with the Peanut app.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy,” she wrote in February. “This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way! @Peanut has been an amazing support for me since I found out I was pregnant again.”

During Teen Mom 2, Kailyn admitted that she considered abortion when she found out she was pregnant for the fourth time but she changed her mind once she went to her ultrasound appointment.

“I need to look at this and really understand the magnitude of what I’m about to go through with. And I just want to make sure that I’m doing what’s best for me,” she told Entertainment Tonight Online. “And once I saw this little baby on the screen I said, ‘I can’t do this and I know that I’m capable of being a good mom of four, so I’m going to walk out of here.'”

Kailyn Wants To Have As Many As Six Children

Teen Mom stars generally face constant speculation about becoming pregnant again. In Kailyn’s case, she once said she wanted as many as six children. With four boys, however, it seems like she’s given up hope of having a girl.

“I think I’m definitely not done. I’d probably have six kids,” she told In Touch Weekly in October. “For a little while, I was like, ‘Alright, well, you know, I’m going to keep going until I have a girl.’ But at this point, like I have four boys and I think it would be either way if I had a boy or girl, it doesn’t really matter to me.”

She reiterated her comments about having a big family on Coffee Convos. “I just didn’t have siblings and, like, family before. And so, like, having a big family was always — I don’t want to say always but since I started having kids — I think I always wanted my kids to have siblings,” she said.

When a troll said they expected her to get pregnant with a fifth baby after she gave birth to Creed, Kailyn shot back, as noted by Cheatsheet.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

