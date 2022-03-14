Kailyn Lowry Posts Rare Picture With All 4 Children

Kailyn Lowry posted a rare photo with all four sons to Instagram on her 30th birthday.

She captioned the pic, which shows a smiling Lowry along with Creed, Lincoln, Lux, and Isaac: “The only thing I wanted for my 30th was a picture of the 5 of us & then I cried looking back at these. This is 30!”

This year, Lowry’s birthday fell on Monday, March 14, 2022.

In addition to shout-outs from friends, Lowry also posted a couple of screenshots to her Instagram story of letters her children had written her.

One note, from Lincoln, read, “To mom. Thank you for taking care of me and everything you’ve done for me you’re the best mom that I could have.”

Fans voiced their support in the comments section of the post, with co-star Tyler Baltierra writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Look at the beautiful family you created & all the cycles of generational trauma you have broken. Be proud, stay strong & hold them boys tight. They are very lucky to have you as their mother!”

Here’s what you need to know:

What Is Lowry’s Relationship Status?

All appears to be going well with Lowry and her kids, but is she dating anyone? In an Instagram story from Saturday, March 12, according to In Touch Weekly, Lowry was asked if she was “seeing anyone.”

She replied, “Yessssssss,” in the caption, along with a picture of herself.

At another point during the Q&A, a fan asked if Lowry would “consider getting back together” with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. She wrote, “Absolutely not,” (per In Touch Weekly.)

Lowry and Marroquin were married from 2012 to 2017.

In 2021, after months of speculation that they’d rekindled their romance, a rep for “16 and Pregnant” told In Touch that they were “not back together.”

Lowry & Briana DeJesus’s Defamation Lawsuit

On the premiere of “Teen Mom 2” on March 7, 2022, fans watched drama come to a head between Lowry and Briana DeJesus with the former suing the latter for defamation.

In July 2021, Too Fab reported that DeJesus falsely claimed that Lowry had beaten her baby daddy, Christopher Lopez, and “and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

According to Too Fab, Lowry’s lawyers stated that DeJesus’ comments were intended to “cause Lowry harm,” and that DeJesus, “used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself.”

On the premiere episode of “Teen Mom 2” in early March 2022, DeJesus said, “I recently said some things about a cast member online and last night she served me for it.”

From inside her car, the reality star added, “I just had to step away from work for a little bit. I’m waiting for a lawyer to call me. But Kailyn is trying to sue me for defamation of character… I got summoned and I look at who’s trying to summon me and I laughed. I guess you would call that white privilege, I don’t know. I guess I would call her a Karen because that’s what she is.”

She added, “I’m f—ing annoyed at this point, but whatever, someone needs a storyline so I guess we’re just gonna take it as it comes.”