Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Announces Pregnancy

Kayla Jones, who was part of “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant,” is expecting her second child.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jones announced the news during an Instagram Live on February 14, 2022, after a social media follower asked about her plans for Valentine’s Day.

Jones responded to the user by revealing she is pregnant, the outlet reported. At this time, the identity of the father is unknown.

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Jones posted a gender reveal video to Instagram. In the post, she can be seen popping a large balloon that explodes with pink confetti.

She captioned the post, “From the moment I knew you would be arriving I was in complete awe, couldn’t believe it and battled within. So many thoughts of reactions, opinions, and judgements crossed my mind at the thought of keeping you. My first experience was filled with defensiveness and unpleasant emotions up until arrival and I just knew that’s not what I wanted to experience AGAIN.”

Jones currently has a three-year-old daughter named Mecca.

Jones Will Not Appear on the Next Season of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’

On February 1, 2022, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Jones would not be returning to “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.”

A source close to Jones told the outlet, “Kayla [Jones] got dropped. They did not renew her contract so she won’t be in the new 12 episodes. She was disappointed, especially since she has so much happening in her life right now that would be good to film. But MTV made their choice so there’s really nothing she can do.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that while the network’s initial plan was to part ways with Madisen Beith, it “soon became clear that the viewers related to Madisen’s story much more than Kayla’s.”

The source added, “[The producers] feel like, because Kayla is older than Madisen, and because Kayla’s pregnancy was intentional, her story didn’t really catch on the way [the producers] had hoped. The network thought that, because Kayla’s story included a transgender partner, it was timely and topical, but it just didn’t catch on.”

Introducing Kayla J | Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant

Jones made her debut on “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” in September 2021 alongside Makel Kennedy, whom MTV described as Jones’ best friend and Mecca’s father. The two met in high school, and at the time, Kennedy identified as female.

In Jones’ MTV introduction video, she shared, “We spent every day together for almost two years, so when we turned 18, we got engaged and even though we were young we knew we wanted to have a baby.”

She continued by sharing how difficult their journey into parenthood was. “Having a baby so young was harder than we expected.”

The two eventually split but decided to co-parent and focus their attention on Mecca.

In a September 2021 MTV YouTube video, Jones said, “I want us to be able to be happy for Mecca and deal with each other as friends or, just, be her parents. Together. And raise her together. That’s all I want.”