‘Teen Mom’ Star Claims Ex Is Paying Just $11 in Child Support

“Teen Mom’s” Kayla Sessler is claiming that her ex-boyfriend is paying just $11 in child support each month for their three-year-old son.

On September 7, one of the show’s viewers tweeted at Sessler, “Stephan could have at least put his $42 in child support payment in the damn card.”

Sessler replied to the tweet, “It’s only $11 now,” to which someone wrote, “What is the point of the courts even ordering those amounts?! The courts are not holding him responsible by ordering him a reasonable amount and ordering him to get a job!”

Stephan could have at least put his $42 child support payment in the damn card 💀🤦🏽‍♀️ #YoungAndPregnant — Elsa 🐝🦋 (@elsab1161) September 8, 2021

Sessler Previously Filed a Complaint Against Alexander

According to court papers obtained by The Sun, Sessler’s ex-boyfriend, Stephan Alexander, was ordered to pay “temporary child support in the amount of $124 per month” back in March 2018.

The Sun subsequently reported that that amount was lowered to $40 in April 2018.

The outlet added that Kayla and Stephan listed their monthly income at $751, and “because neither party has health insurance available through an employer, Izaiah is covered by ‘public health insurance.'”

This isn’t the first time that Sessler has pointed out that her ex is only paying a minimal amount in child support, according to a previous Sun article.

In January, the “Teen Mom” star posted a photo on an Instagram story that showed a check made out for $11.07. Sessler wrote, “So I just got my child support check in the mail, and this is for how much” in the since-deleted Instagram story.

She added, “This is not a joke. This is real life.”

Reddit Users Slam Alexander

Reddit users have posted the tweet and slammed Alexander for failing to provide more support.

One person who goes by the username agent-lana-kane wrote, “What a f****** bum. Bet he doesn’t even pay the $11.”

Another seconded those sentiments, writing, “This gotta be a joke. Wtf is a mom suppose to do with ELEVEN DOLLARS?!”

A third wrote, “There’s a lot of reasons why I divorced my daughter’s dad but one thing I’ll always say is that he goes all out for her, and even checks in with me to make sure I don’t need more. There was a lot of hurt feelings when I left but he never stopped making sure I had enough as a newly single mom. Seeing baby daddies like Stephan makes me so grateful.”

In August of this year, fans may recall that Sessler vented about her frustrations with Alexander.

According to Cheat Sheet, Sessler was asked on Instagram by a fan if her son and Isaiah are in contact. She replied, “Remember the scene last season where I took Izaiah to the park to meet Stephan? Yeah, that was the last time. I was still pregnant with Ariah and Zay was only one.”





As pointed out by the outlet, Sessler does not refer to Alexander as Isaiah’s father. Cheat Sheet writes that Sessler “says her boyfriend and the father of her second child, Luke, is Isaiah’s father.”

“Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant” airs Tuesday nights on MTV.