PHOTO: ‘Humble’ Leah Messer Flaunts ‘Louis Vuitton’ Bag

Fans roasted “Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer after she shared a picture of a blue and cream tote monogrammed with the Louis Vuitton symbol. Bags of similar style retail for nearly $4,000 — though it wasn’t clear if the LV was authentic or a fake.

“I just touch down, stay humble 🎬🙏🏼❤️✨,” Messer wrote on April 14.

According to Mommy Things, Messer has an estimated net worth of $1.2 million, and The Richest reported Messer earns $300,000 per season of “Teen Mom 2.”

Real or not, fans on Reddit took the opportunity to lace into Messer during a discussion that took place on April 24, more than a week after Messer’s post went live. They accused the mother of three of flaunting her wealth while she told others to “stay humble.” Within 12 hours, the thread garnered more than 200 upvotes and over 250 responses.

“How does her picture go with her comment? By posting that picture she is by definition not staying humble,” one person responded.

“Ah yes. Nothing says “humble” like a Louis Vuitton and a $3000 inbred dog,” another commented.

“All this bullshit just rubs me the wrong way. This is not a good look, Leah. Looking like a god damn clown,” a third fan said.

Some people said Messer was taking on the persona of her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

“it’s funny she’s just becoming jaylan because she’s never had enough of a personality,” they wrote.

Messer Celebrated Her 30th Birthday

Messer became the latest “Teen Mom” star to enter her thirties when she celebrated her birthday on April 24.

She went to New York City with Mobley for her special birthday, with Messer saying her boyfriend conducted a “talk to me thirty” interview.

Mobley also created a video for Messer that included well wishes from her family and friends.

“I didn’t expect to get this video at all. 😭 I’m so grateful for all the birthday wishes from everyone,” she said on Instagram. “Jay rented out a little studio to ‘interview me for my 30th lmfao’ (Just wait for it) 😅& then with my girls, surprised me with this video and trip to NYC. Although I was perfectly content staying home and moving.”

“I just want to say that my heart is so full. I have all the love & support I could ever need and want in this life,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful & love you all so much. Thanks so much babe & thank you everyone. I really love y’all so much! 🥹🫶🏼 Birthday week coming in hot! 🍾🎊❤️.”

Messer Has Been Feuding With Kailyn Lowry

While “Teen Mom” stars like Cheyenne Floyd and Amber Portwood wished Messer a happy birthday, she didn’t publicly receive any appreciation from her former friend, Kailyn Lowry. The two co-stars have reportedly been feuding since Messer befriended Briana DeJesus, Lowry’s longtime enemy.

“Leah liked one of my self growth post and [Kail] got upset with her. Told Leah we don’t need to be friends if she cherishes that friendship more but Leah said she’s grown and can be friends with whoever she wants,” DeJesus tweeted.