Leah Messer’s Book Receives Some Rave Reviews From Fans

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer received a positive response from fans for her book, Hope, Grace, & Faith. The mother-of-three had planned to go on a book tour before its May 5, 2020, release date, but it was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Several Teen Mom stars have written books — including people like Farrah Abraham, Kailyn Lowry, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Baltierra — but some fans argued Leah’s was the “best” to come out of the franchise.

The West Virginia native opened up about her addiction to drugs and being sexually abused. Though her book was received well, some people cautioned there should be a trigger warning.

“All I can say is wow. Leah had the worst upbringing of anyone in the cast,” the original poster wrote on the Teen Mom subreddit page. “Her home life made me tear up. She was dealt a really shitty hand in life with two toxic parents. Overall, it was an honest read of growing up impoverished in Appalachia.”

The book review from the original poster garnered dozens of upvotes from fans.

“I enjoyed Leah’s book, she got to the point and didn’t drag shit out,” another person agreed. “And I give her kudos for having the strength to break the cycle for her girls. Say what you want about Leah, but there’s no denying she tries her hardest and she loves those girls more than anything.”

Not everyone was as laudatory, with some accused Leah of lying. Others felt that the book came to an abrupt ending.

Hope, Grace & Faith has mixed reviews. It received a 4/5 on Good Reads and a 2.3/5 from Barnes & Nobles. On Amazon, however, Leah’s book has a rating of 4.7/5 from more than 3,300 reviewers.

Leah Said Writing Is Like Therapy For Her

Between the positive reviews from some fans and having more of her story to tell, it’s possible that Leah will write another book. During an interview with Heavy, Leah explained that writing down her thoughts was a form of therapy.

“I will always remember the process of writing my book. Writing and journaling are like therapy for me. I love it!” she told Heavy. “I definitely want to write another book all about my journey with addiction and recovery. I’ve been journaling and writing some already.”

Leah Talked About Contemplating Suicide

When Leah was in one of her lowest moments, she nearly drove her car off a cliff. The scary experience ultimately pushed her to seek help. Leah has been open about her addiction with her three daughters — her Hope, Grace and Faith — about her past.

“I could have lost them. I could have lost everything, my life,” Leah told People. “So I’m very open with them about addiction and drugs and the harm that it can cause to you, your family members and everyone involved.”

Leah, who is now sober, doesn’t want people who are battling an addiction to feel ashamed. “[People] don’t have to feel ashamed, they don’t have to feel alone in their battle with addiction,” she told the publication. “The first step really is to own it and accept it. Want better for your life, want better for your community. It takes opening up and being raw, being vulnerable and allowing others to see who you truly are to begin to heal.”

