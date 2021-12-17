Leah Messer’s Man Faces Scrutiny After Contentious Decision

Jaylan Mobley, the current boyfriend of “Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer, is a “winner,” according to fans on Reddit who did a “deep dive” into his Instagram account. Mobley was placed under scrutiny by fans after he attended one of Messer’s daughter’s events by himself.

“Just did [an] Insta dive on Leah’s new boo.. and I know jobs and degrees aren’t everything, but compared to others in the franchise, she might have picked her a winner!” an original poster wrote. “Jaylan earned his Master’s in Cyber Security from WVU this year.”

Followers in the “Teen Mom” subreddit seemed to largely agree. The post garnered more than 500 upvotes and over 300 comments. The thread had an upvote count of 96% percent.

“As someone who is studying cyber security right now, I take my hat off to him for completing his masters in it,” one fan said. “This s*** is hard y’all.”

“Good for Leah!” another person wrote. “I may not be a fan of how quickly these girls have boyfriends involved in their kids’ lives, but I’m really glad to see Leah choose a well-educated, (seemingly) responsible guy. He’s very good-looking as well.”

Still, not everyone was convinced. “Not everyone who looks good on paper is so good in practice,” they said.

“I don’t know if I’d say the questionable and dangerous decisions are in the past quite yet.. just the other day she let this man, who she barely knows, drive 4 hours to be alone with her daughter 🤔,” a second critic added.

Who Is Mobley?

According to his Instagram bio, Mobley is a U.S. Army Officer who is a graduate student at West Virginia University. He has the following quote at the bottom of his description: “’Well done’ is better than ‘well said.’”

Messer, 29, and Mobley, 25, first met in February 2021 but they didn’t come forward to the public as a couple until August 2021. Before Mobley, she was rumored to be dating her friend, photographer Justin Burke.

Messer gushed over her new beau during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“When Jaylan started checking all the boxes and characteristics that I had been looking for in a partner, I won’t even lie, I was taken aback,” she told ET. “He’s so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn’t real!”

Messer is the mother of three girls. She has 12-year-old twins, Aleeah and Ali, whom she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms and she has 8-year-old Addie, whom she shares with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Fans Were Suspicious That Mobley Went to Addie’s Christmas Play Alone

While Messer took to Instagram to profess her appreciation for Mobley going to Addie’s Christmas play so she could attend daughter Ali’s first band concert, fans were suspicious.

Some people accused Messer of making a poor choice. A debate ignited among some viewers — with some fans supporting Messer and others arguing against her.

“Thank you for showing up and sending me photos/videos of Addie’s Xmas performance while I was at Ali’s first band concert,” Messer wrote on December 15, 2021.

“After working all day and driving a total of four hours, you wanted to be there,” she added. “You didn’t want to miss her performance for anything. We love you so much, and we’re so grateful to have you. You’re honestly the best, we are so lucky, & ilysm!!”

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Responds to Ex Being ‘Furious’ With Her New Boyfriend