Leah Messer’s Rumored Boyfriend Shares Relationship Update

Photographer Justin Burke shared an update including “Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer, saying he was going to film for the new season of the MTV show. Burke has appeared in Messer’s recent social media posts, including a TikTok video that went viral.

“(Announcement) …Wanted give a huge shoutout to my partner ‘n’ crime @leahmesser. She has supported my business and brought me a new business in other industries. To my followers, you may possibly see JBurke Media in action on TV in this season of Teen Mom2!” he wrote, as captured by the Instagram account Teen Mom Chatter. “Cross your fingers! @eyelenvisualsphotography”

The fan account was hopeful that Burke would appear in season 11 of “Teen Mom 2.”

“I saw in her story yesterday that he was there while they were filming so hopefully it’s a better storyline for her than last season,” they wrote in the comment section.

Messer, 29, dodged rumors that she and Burke were dating.

“I wish but no I don’t have a boyfriend,” she said on TikTok. When another follower said Burke was handsome, Messer agreed. “He’s cute,” she said.

The MTV star first appeared on “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. Messer later joined “Teen Mom 2” when she was 17 years old. She shares two daughters, 11-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, with ex-husband Corey Simms. Messer has a third daughter, 8-year-old Addie, with second husband Jeremy Calvert.

Messer has been open about her struggle with substance abuse and admitted to doing heroin before she became sober.

Messer Said She & Burke Are ‘Just Friends’

Messer set the record straight about the nature of her relationship with Burke during an interview with Hollywood Life.

“I am not dating Justin Burke,” she clarified. “We are just friends. He helped me create content and work with the camera and all that kind of fun stuff.”

The West Virginia native said her ideal partner is someone who had a good sense of humor, likes going on adventures and is compassionate.

“While my girls do ask me about dating, I am so unattached to any specific outcomes. I’m just totally focused on them and really leveling up in my career,” Messer told Hollywood Life. “And hopefully, I find a special person along the way, because I do think about it.”

Messer Doesn’t Want to Reconcile With Calvert

While some fans would like to see Messer revisit her romance with her second husband, the “Teen Mom 2” star isn’t interested. She is focused on maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship with her ex.

“I, personally, do not want to get back with Jeremy,” she told Entertainment Tonight Online. “We’ll never be getting back together. I think we do well as being Addie’s parents and at the end of the day, that’s all it will ever be.”

“I do see the comments, even when I do the questionnaires, it’s always, ‘Are you and Jeremy going to get back together? You should get back with Jeremy,’ and the answer is no,” she added.

Season 11 of “Teen Mom 2” does not have a release date yet.

