Leah Messer’s Boyfriend Gets His Own Fan Page

Jaylan Mobley, the boyfriend of “Teen Mom” star Leah Messer, got his own fan account on Instagram. It’s unclear who is behind the page, but social media users suspected Mobley created the site himself.

Currently, the account has 22 followers and there aren’t any posts. “The Official Fan Page for the man himself – Jaylan Mobley ✨,” the bio says.

A screenshot of the page made its way over to Reddit, where fans accused Mobley of being with Messer for clout.

“Guarantee he made it himself. He’s so fame hungry it’s ridiculous,” one person wrote.

“Ugh. I was so badly hoping that this guy would be a catch for Leah because he seemed great on paper, but the more I see of him (on TV and social media), the less I like him,” read one popular comment, with more than 55 upvotes. “He comes off as incredibly full of himself and a clout chaser.”

“This is bizarre. The concept of him being worthy of a fan page because he’s dating someone who is low level famous. Lawd,” a third person added.

Mobley Wished Himself a Happy Father’s Day

Some fans accused Mobley of being peculiar after he wished himself a happy father’s day and referred to himself as the “best” bonus dad.

“As Father’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think about how these beautiful girls have allowed me to be the greatest Bonus Dad EVER!” he wrote on June 18.

He then penned a message to each one of Messer’s three daughters: 12-year-old twins Aleeah, Ali, and 9-year-old Addie.

“I could write an entire book about from the first time I met the girls and how our relationship has bonded overtime,” Mobley said to Messer. “Just thank you for allowing me in and I can’t wait to show the world our love as a family!”

“We love you so much! Thank you for all that you do with us and for us. We never want to imagine life w/o you in it,” Messer wrote back in the comments section. “We are so blessed and lucky to have you babe. You’re the best bonus Dad, ever. 4L🤞🏼❤️.”

Mobley and Messer have been dating since August 2021.

Mobley & Messer Moved In Together

Some fans were confused when Mobley bought a house for himself, saying it made it seem like he purchased the home for Messer. However, In Touch Weekly did some digging and confirmed that Messer’s name isn’t on the deed — only Mobley’s.

“I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home,” Mobley wrote on April 1. “We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families.”

The following week, Messer “surprised” her boyfriend by getting him a French bulldog. “Everyone meet my boy Blue 💙🤟🏾 Thank you baby for the surprise @leahmesser 😭💙,” he wrote on April 8.

Messer is slated to appear on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which doesn’t have a premiere date. It’s unclear if Mobley will appear in the series. He previously made an appearance on the final season of “Teen Mom 2” and the first season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”