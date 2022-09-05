Teen Mom: Leah Messer Says She Is ‘Open’ to Having More Kids

Leah Messer is engaged! The “Teen Mom 2 ” star announced her engagement to boyfriend Jaylan Mobley in an August 21 Instagram post. Leah shared photos of the beach proposal alongside the caption, “Two souls, one heart ❤️ It’s official!! 💍.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple went on their first date in February 2021 and made their relationship official later that year after a romantic getaway to Costa Rica.

Since the proposal last month, “Teen Mom” fans have been dying to know if the couple is planning to expand their family.

In the past, Leah has been tight-lipped about whether she will have more kids. The 30-year-old is already a mother to three daughters. But in a recent interview with E! News, Leah revealed she is open to having more kids.

Leah on Having More Kids

Last month, Leah spoke to E! News about her future plans with fiance Jaylan Mobley. The “16 and Pregnant” alum revealed she feels “great” about her future and shared that baby number four is not off the table.

“I think at the beginning of our relationship, I was gonna put the brakes on anything marriage-related and having more kids,” she told the outlet. “I’m open now more than I ever have been to getting married, having kids and all of that.”

“It’s crazy because I just was filming and I said, ‘For once in my life, I feel like I’m dreaming about my future life without being emotional,'” she continued. “It feels great.”

Leah gushed about her relationship with Jaylan in the interview, telling the publication that she falls in love with him “every single day.”

“Things continue to get better with us,” she said. “We grow with each other—ups, downs, whatever it may be—that’s why I fall in love with him every single day…The way we come together, the way we grow together, I love it.”

Leah Reflects on Her Dating History

In the interview, Leah reflected on her past dating mistakes, telling the outlet she wishes she had taken more time to “get to know” herself.

“I feel like you should take your time to get to know yourself before even getting out there and being exclusively committed to someone,” she said. “I wish I would have done a lot when I was younger. I wish I would have explored the dating scene and got to know myself a little bit more and pursued more of what brought me purpose, what brought me drive.”

Leah Dedicates Valentine’s Day Post to Jaylan

Leah has never shied away from expressing her love for her fiance Jaylan Mobley. In February, the “Teen Mom” star dedicated a sweet Valentine’s Day post to her man on Instagram.

The West Virginia native shared photos of her and Jaylan dressed to the nines while laughing and enjoying champagne.

“Happy Valentines to my best friend, my ride or die, businessman, the best son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for love and companionship that sometimes I can’t even put into words. Thank you for loving my daughters & being someone they adore and look up to. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and kindness. One of the best nights of my life 🥺 Cheers to sooooo many more memories and blessings. I literally love you so much.”

She included the hashtag “love.”

Fans commented on the post to congratulate Leah on finding her person.

“You deserve this happiness and love,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Leah looks so happy , I love this for her 💕,” another user commented.

“You deserve a good man! I’m so happy for you,” a third user added.

“When you finally find your person ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a fourth user wrote.

