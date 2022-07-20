Leah Messer Posts Vacation Pics With Boyfriend Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer a “Teen Mom” star, shared a series of images from her family vacation with her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley.

On July 18, 2022, Messer posted about a family vacation to Florida with herself, her three children, her boyfriend, and other family members.

Leah Messer Shared Family Vacation Photos From Florida & Harry Potter World ‘Dream Team!’

“Vacation Mode,” Messer wrote along with several emojis, including a palm tree and a roller coaster. Mobley commented on the post writing, “Dream Team!”

According to the photos, the family appears to have visited The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida. Several of the photos appear to be taken at a Harry Potter ride and several of the children were wearing Harry Potter robes and Gryffindor and Slytherin ties.

Mobley also shared photos from the vacation, including enjoying the pool and golfing.

“FULL VACA MODE,” he captioned one of the photos shared on July 13. Messer commented writing, “I love y’all so much!”

Fans were happy to see the family together and having fun.

“I love everything about this!” a fan wrote along with a heart emoji.

“Leah you look so happy and so proud of you,” someone said.

“First of all, Leah you look SO good girl,” a fan wrote. “Second, everyone looks real happy. Love that for y’all. Enjoy your vacation!”

“Holy smokes Aleeah or Leah? And Ali looks amazing! You did a great job mama raising your girls!” a fan commented.

“honey you are glowing,” someone else pointed out.

‘I Thought That Was You’: Fans Think Messer’s Daughter Aleeah Looks Like Her ‘Literal Twin’

Fans noticed that Aleeah, one of Messer’s three daughters looks just like her mother did when she first appeared on the show.

“Aleeah looking just like you when you first came on mtv,” someone wrote.

“it’s uncanny,” a fan replied.

“I didn’t even recognize her at first,” someone said.

“legit her twin,” a fan wrote.

“Uhhh your one daughter stole your face,” someone joked.

“Aleeah looks more like you than you do,” a fan wrote alluding to Messer’s recent cosmetic alterations.

“I was just wondering which one she was,” someone commented.

“Aleah is your literal twin! They all look like you but she REALLY does!” a fan wrote.

“At a quick glance, I thought you did blonde again and that Aleeah was you!!!! She is your twin! The girls are so grown! You look great! Have a great vacation!” someone said.

“I really thought it was like a throw back pic or something it really look like it was her lol,” someone else wrote.

“Still can’t get over how much your Aleeah looks like you,” a fan commented.

“Aleeha looks just like you when started the tv show,” a fan pointed out. “She is a copy! I thought that was you.”

“I thought Aleeah was a photoshop picture of you from the beginning of teen mom,” someone else said.

Messer originally appeared on TV during Season 2 of “16 and Pregnant” from there she landed the spin-off show “Teen Mom” and has been a fan favorite ever since.

