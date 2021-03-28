Maci Bookout Is a ‘Victim’ of Ryan Edwards: Fan Theory

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has been demonized by the Edwards family for years, but a popular discussion on Reddit claims she’s a victim who was taken advantage of by ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards when she was 16 years old.

The Teen Mom subreddit has an active community with more than 83,000 members, with posts often garnering dozens of likes and comments. However, a fan theory about Maci being victimized as a teenager by Ryan has attracted more than 1,700 upvotes and over 500 comments, making it one of the most prominent threads on the page.

“Maci is a victim who has taken the blame for the last 12 years because an adult took advantage and nobody stood up for her,” the original poster wrote on March 26. “This is the case with most of the girls but the Edward’s have made it their mission to blame her for everything wrong in Ryan’s life.”

“Ryan had no business around teenage children. Maci wasn’t mature for her age and legally could not consent,” the original poster continued. “Why is it her responsibility to not only raise her child but raise Ryan too?”

Maci — whose birthday is August 10, 1991 — was 16 years old when she became pregnant. Ryan — whose birthday is January 3, 1988 — was 19 years old at the time. The age of consent in their home state of Tennessee is 18 years old, but there’s a “close in age exception” that allows teenagers (13 to 18) to consent to partners who are up to four years older.

The Edwards Blame Maci for Their Strained Relationship with Bentley

Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney have been feuding with Ryan and his family over the visitation of Bentley, the 12-year-old son that Ryan and Maci share. Earlier seasons of the show revealed Bentley had a close relationship with his paternal grandparents, Jen and Larry Edwards, but things between the families became strained the more Ryan’s parents defended him.

After they got into a heated argument during the Season 9 reunion — which hasn’t aired yet — the Edwards, including Ryan’s wife Mackenzie, was fired from the show. Producers told them Maci wanted to focus on other aspects of her life, instead of highlighting the dysfunction with her son’s paternal family.

Recent episodes showed Bentley saying he didn’t want to see his father until they were able to worth through their issues in therapy. Instead of seeking counseling, Ryan accused Maci of keeping Bentley from him. A preview for future scenes showed Ryan telling Bentley he was being “lied to.”

Ryan Has to Get a New Job

Since first debuting on 16 & Pregnant with Maci, Ryan hasn’t had a stable career except for appearing on Teen Mom OG. But Ryan and his wife Mackenzie aren’t worried about their financial situation.

Ryan’s dad Larry said his son was going build dune buggies. “He fabricates buggies from the ground up. He would love to build buggies for people. Put row bars on them,” he told The Sun. “Not many people do custom work like that. He’s very good at it. He’s got all the tools and machines.”

Mackenzie told Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball she was looking forward to a quieter life without the MTV cameras around. “I deserve to feel good about myself. I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time,” she said. “I’m actually almost relieved. It’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

