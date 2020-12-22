New Update on Amber Portwood After Reportedly Going ‘Missing’

Could Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley be living together? In a trailer for the all-new season, first shared by E! Online, Amber said that her ex-fiance offered her a place to live. If she wanted to take him up on the opportunity, she would be residing on his property in Indiana and be living near Leah, the 12-year-old daughter they share together.

“He wants me to live on his land… in a trailer,” she says in the sneak peek clip. “Are you serious right now?”

It’s not the only visual fans get of Amber. The mother-of-two was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic and was shown wearing a face mask under her chin. “It’s time to move the fuck forward,” she shares in the video. It’s not clear what Amber is talking about, but it could have to do with her ex-fiance Andrew Glennon and their son, James.

Andrew was granted physical custody of James after Amber allegedly attacked her ex with a machete in July 2019. After initially denying the attack, Amber pleaded guilty to domestic battery and intimidation and was sentenced to probation for three years.

Amber has largely remained silent on social media since the incident went down, with the star saying that she was taking a break from Instagram and that her account would be run by someone else. Except for appearing on Teen Mom OG, there have been few updates about Amber’s life since she essentially went dark on social media.

Why People Thought Amber Was Missing

Amber was never really missing, but chatter about her whereabouts surfaced in October after a post by her Belgian boyfriend Dimitri Garcia got lost in translation. The long-distance couple couldn’t be together because of the coronavirus pandemic, and he was missing his girlfriend, but the way he worded his post confused fans.

“Let’s stay positive because each day that passes is one less day before we find her. I love you,” Dimitri wrote at the time, as referenced by The Hollywood Gossip. However, he liked meant to say “until we see each other again.”

To clarify that she was OK, Amber took to Instagram to update her fans with a rare post. “I’m not missing! Love everyone 💗 Thank you for your concern though,” she wrote at the time.

Before her October post, the last time she addressed her 1.8 million followers was to say she was disappointed about something in July. She didn’t elaborate on what was happening.

“Such disappointment tonight honestly. Sending love to my amazing followers who have been here since day one throughout all the struggles,” she said. “Goodnight sweethearts! I’ve been up for two hours so hopefully, I’ll go back to sleep now. Thanks for the help loves.”

Amber Quit Social Media Because of Her Mental Health

Amber took a step back from posting on social media because she said it wasn’t good for her mental health.

“Sending all my love to everyone and may karma not be too harsh because from experience it can be very intense,” she wrote in a since-deleted post, as cited by The Sun. “Only the strong can survive and sometimes some people aren’t on the same wavelength. Try to be blessed.”

“For my health and mental stability that I have worked so hard to successfully change I will not be a part of this anymore,” the MTV personality continued. “The negativity from social media is not acceptable in my life for the time being. I tried to come back and be nice but it’s not worth the time atm.”

To find out the latest happenings on Amber and the rest of the Teen Mom OG girls, don’t miss the series when it returns to MTV on January 26.

