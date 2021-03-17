‘Teen Mom’ Pets: Leah Messer on Her Family’s Dog, Lucky

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer revealed in September 2020 that they welcomed a Dalmation puppy named Lucky into her home. Some fans might recall that Leah and her three daughters — 11-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 8-year-old Addie — decided to embrace the Dalmatian theme for Halloween, with Leah invoking villainess Cruella De Vil.

Some dogs tend to bond with one person in particular, but there are no favorites in the Messer home. “He’s been working and doing some training with Ali, but he loves us all,” Leah told Heavy during a phone interview. She was talking about the success of her first memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith, which has received a nearly 5-star rating on Amazon from almost 3,500 reviewers.

When asked about her newest family member, Leah was happy to talk about their four-legged friend. “It definitely took us some time before we welcomed a new family member but Lucky is so amazing,” she said. “He is the perfect fit for our family.”

It’s a Coincidence That Lucky’s Name Is the Same as the Puppy From the Movie

Leah, 29, and her girls added Lucky to their home before they watched the beloved film 101 Dalmations, a cartoon from 1961 about a litter of puppies who are stolen to make a deadly fashion statement. It was remade into a live movie with Glen Close and Jeff Daniels in 1996 and Emma Stone is starring in Cruella, a live-action prequel that depicts the antagonist in her younger years.

“We watched 101 Dalmatians after we already had him and named him and we were like ‘oh my gosh,’ the fifteenth puppy on 101 Dalmatians was named Lucky and I swear he’s just like [our] real-life Lucky. It honestly has worked out even better than we expected. ..I’m just excited to travel with him and take him places,” Leah said. “I love him so much.”

Leah Has Been Working on Her Friendships

The West Virginia native revealed that during isolation during the coronavirus pandemic she was able to “rekindle so many great friendships in 2020 and this year.”

I think because I’ve been in the reality TV world for so long there’s absolutely nothing that surprises me anymore.

Leah wants to surround herself with a strong support system. “I just think it’s important to have like-minded friends in my circle where we can support each other but also be honest with each other,” she said. “I think it’s important for our personal growth and our mental health to find our team.”

Leah added that 2021 will be about adding more healthy relationships to her life.

In January, Leah took a trip to Nashville with one of her friends and talked about the importance of being social.

“It was a goal of mine last year to not be so socially awkward and get out when I could and make friends,” she wrote at the time. “Sometimes I don’t feel like I deserve the friends that I have recently welcomed into my life, but I keep reminding myself that I AM worthy and DO deserve great people in my life.”

