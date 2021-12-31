PHOTO: Chris Lopez Reveals His Third Son’s ‘Awful’ First Name

“Teen Mom 2” star Chris Lopez shared the first picture of his third son, Trew Christopher Lopez. The father-of-three — who shares two sons with ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry — talked about the baby’s name on the December 22, 2021, episode of his podcast, “Everybody Hates Lope.”

Lopez also posted a photo of Trew to his Instagram story, though he quickly deleted the image. Screenshots of the photo, which included sons Lux and Creed, were promptly shared to “Teen Mom” fan pages on Reddit and Instagram.

The latest podcast was like a catch-up with fans since he hasn’t released an episode since 2019. “I’m kinda here to share my experiences and things like that. Like, I said, I’ve had two children — I’ve had two boys — since my last two episodes,” the 27-year-old said.

“I just had my third son. I call him CJ. His name is Trew,” Lopez said on the podcast. The Deleware resident previously said he would refer to his third son as “CJ” because his middle name is Christoper. On the podcast, he clarified that he doesn’t consider Trew to be a “junior” but he just wants to call him “CJ” as a nickname.

“He’s his own person,” Lopez added.

“I’m a dad of three now,” he said. “It’s crazy. I actually just had my kids this past weekend — all three of them.”

“It felt good,” he added. “I like it.”

He didn’t “want to get too deep” about the differences between the first two children he had with Lowry and the third baby he had with a woman — whose identity is private — but he did share there was a Lopez said he had a “sense of peace” during the third pregnancy and he was “stressed the f*** out” the first two pregnancies.

A major stressor was his eldest sons’ names changing.

“Being part of the name [choice] …and sitting here like.. knowing I don’t have to worry about this mother*****’s name changing. Like, that s*** hurts,” he said. “Like, I don’t want to go through that s***. That s**** stressful.”

Fans of “Teen Mom 2” might remember that Lowry had a hard time naming her last two sons. It took her weeks to decide on Lux’s name and she flip-flopped with Creed’s name. When the baby was first born, she said his name was Romello Creed Lopez, but later changed it to Creed Romello Lopez-Lowry. Lux’s last name is Lowry, like his mother.

Lopez Said the Third Pregnancy Was Different

Things were different for him the third time around.

“This pregnancy, for me … I got to experience a little bit more in this than I got to experience previous pregnancies and things like that,” he explained. “It’s just a different dynamic. Ah, no shade to anyone or nothing but it’s just.. that’s what it is, you know?”

“I got to enjoy small things that I didn’t necessarily get to in the past,” he added. “Some of these things like — I might have done but I don’t remember like that’s how f***** up my memory is — but it just feels good and it’s been peaceful and that’s been my main goal… when I understood what was going on.”

Lopez admitted there have been “some bumps in the road” but “I just went over them at the same time.” He added that “it’s not easy” but “that’s the journey.”

Fans Slammed Trew’s First Name

After Lopez revealed his third son’s names, some viewers on Reddit said they didn’t like the moniker.

“How did this kid end up with the worst name when his siblings are named Lux and Creed? Truly amazing,” one person wrote.

“Trew is just so awful,” another person said.

“Why are people allowed to just name their kids anything lmfao,” asked a third viewer.

