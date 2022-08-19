PHOTOS: Cory Wharton Posts Pic of ‘Terrible’ New Tattoo

“Teen Mom” star Cory Wharton got a portrait of his 2-year-old daughter, Mila, on his forearm.

“Finally getting some new ink I’ve wanted for a long time,” Wharton teased via Instagram on August 18. “It’s that time.”

“We added Mila. Love you girl,” he said in another post.

The MTV “Challenge” star went to Frank Sanchez at INKSLINGERS in Los Angeles.

“Got a lil something done today 😁 We added @milamaewharton to the collection,” Wharton wrote via Instagram. “I love you so much baby girl,& know matter what, just know your daddy will always be there for you,& LOVE YOU.”

“Your growing up sooo fast I’m really just trying to enjoy you as a toddler, but I love to watch you grow🌻 & I know your not the “baby” anymore with Maya being here,” he added. “I wanna say thank you to @frank310 for making my vision come to life.”

The final tattoo showed Mila grinning. The tattoo artists added some monarch butterflies to complete the portrait.

Wharton, 31, is the father of three daughters. He shares his eldest, 5-year-old Ryder, with his ex Cheyenne Floyd. His youngest daughters — Mila and 2-month-old Maya — are from his relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge.

Selfridge was pleased with how the tattoo of her daughter turned out. She shared Wharton’s post on her Instagram story and wrote, “I’m crying.” She added emojis of a blue butterfly and a crying face.

Fans Didn’t Like Wharton’s New Ink

“Teen Mom” fans didn’t have a warm reaction to Wharton’s new art piece. A conversation about the tattoo drummed up dozens of responses on Reddit. While fans largely agreed that Wharton’s ink wasn’t the worst in “Teen Mom” history, they didn’t think it was that great either.

“Not as bad as Javi’s tattoo of Eli, but still never a good idea,” one fan wrote.

“And a s*** ton better than Amber’s Leah tattoo. I wonder how that’s holding up,” another added.

Some people, however, said Wharton’s tattoo was horrible.

“It’s terrible lol when it came up on my feed I was jaw dropped for a minute it’s so bad,” they wrote.

Javi Marroquin & Amber Portwood Have Portrait Tattoos, Too

Wharton isn’t alone in having tattoos of his children’s faces.

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, has a portrait tattoo of his former stepson Isaac, and his sons, 8-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Eli.

Amber Portwood also has a portrait tattoo. She got her daughter Leah’s face tattooed on the left side of her stomach in 2010. Unlike Wharton and Marroquin — who opted for black-and-white tattoos — Portwood’s portrait is in color.

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell also wanted to pay homage to their children, but instead of getting portrait tattoos, they opted to get their names.

The “Teen Mom” stars placed their eldest daughter, Carly, for adoption when she was born. Baltierra has a tattoo of Carly’s name in the middle of his chest, and Lowell got a tattoo of her firstborn’s name on her back.

MTV revamped “Teen Mom” by combining “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” together. The new series, dubbed “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” is slated to air on September 6, 2022.