PHOTOS: Inside ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska’s South Dakota Home

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Chelsea Houska recently purchased a new home in South Dakota with husband Cole DeBoer. The couple purchased the charming ranch home for $418,000 in 2018, according to an article published in The Sun in 2021. The 1,966 square foot home includes “five bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a three-car garage,” The Sun reported.

Inside Chelsea’s Dream Home

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer started development on their dream South Dakota farmhouse in April 2020, according to Life & Style Magazine. The picturesque home is perfect for the family of six.

In October 2020, Chelsea took to Instagram to update fans on the house development process. The reality TV star shared a series of photos of her and her kids hanging out in the empty office of the new home. In the caption, she wrote, “can’t wait until this office is FINISHED, and maybe I’ll be able to lock these crazy kiddos out and get some real work done.”

In an exclusive interview with InTouch Weekly in March 2021, Chelsea dished about the process of creating her dream home.

She told the publication she wanted the style of the home to be simple and cozy.

“It’s hard to explain our style, [because] it’s just different,” she said. “I wanted a nice modern home, but I still wanted it to be comfortable and welcoming.”

The home has a darker, edgy vibe with dark countertops and a black fireplace.

“We have a lot of black in our house, and our house is black on the outside. I’m not afraid of a moody room or a moody moment,” she told the outlet. Chelsea said she incorporated her South Dakota roots into the decorations for the home.

“I love a good skull and antlers. I don’t know if it’s just the South Dakota in me,” she said in the interview.

Chelsea’s favorite room in the new house is baby Walker’s nursery. She gave birth to daughter Walker June DeBoer in January 2021, Life & Style magazine reported.

In the interview with InTouch Weekly, Chelsea said that sunflowers are the theme of baby Walker’s nursery.

“Sunny, light vibes. I love a good sunflower moment. Her wallpaper is all sunflowers,” Chelea said.

Chelsea Shared Adorable Photo of Her Kids

In October 2021, Chelsea shared two adorable photos of her three eldest kids hanging out in the new home on Instagram. The photos show Aubree-Lind, Layne, and Watson hanging out in the kitchen with a few pumpkins. In the second photo, Chelsea’s son Watson is making a silly face and holding up a peace sign. Fans went crazy for the adorable picture. The reality TV star captioned the post, “Goofballs.” She included the pumpkin emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the “Teen Mom” star’s adorable post. One fan wrote, “They are so cute!!!” Another Instagram user wrote, “Your family is so cute.”

Chelsea gave birth to her eldest daughter Aubree-Lind in 2009 with ex Adam Lind. Her pregnancy was documented on the MTV reality show “16 and Pregnant.” According to Us Weekly, Chelsea met her now-husband Cole DeBoer at a gas station in 2014. The couple got married in 2016, and since then, has welcomed three kids: Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and newborn Walker.